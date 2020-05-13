Varsity

8/14 vs. Hamilton Attendance Center (MS) - Jamboree

8/21 vs. Oak Hill Academy

8/28 vs. Thrasher High School

9/4 @ Smithville High School

9/11 vs. Independence High School

9/18 @ Hatley School

9/25 @ Mooreville High School

10/2 vs. East Union Attendance Center*

10/9 @ Potts Camp School*

10/16 vs. Strayhorn* - Homecoming

10/23 vs. Magnolia Heights - Senior Night

10/30 @ Walnut Attendance Center*

*1-2A game

Junior Varsity and Junior High

8/25 vs. Tishomingo County - Junior Varsity only

9/1 vs. IAHS/Itawamba Attendance Center

9/8 vs. Smithville

9/16 @ Hatley

9/22 @ Hamilton (MS)

9/29 vs. Hatley

10/6 @ Smithville

10/13 vs. Hamilton (MS)

