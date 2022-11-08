2022 General Midterm Election Results Results from every 2022 midterm congressional race across the country. Daily Journal Nov 8, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mississippi voters will decide who represents them in the U.S. House, while the control of Congress is at state nationwide. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Follow along below for live election results from Mississippi and across the country below. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Election Result Voter Mississippi Politics Poll Midterm U.s. House Congress Recommended for you Weather Currently in Tupelo 82°F Sunny 84°F / 63°F 5 PM 79°F 6 PM 76°F 7 PM 73°F 8 PM 71°F 9 PM 70°F Trending Now CRIME REPORTS: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 Traffic stops lead to felony drug charges ‘A sigh of relief’: Mississippi State wakes up in second half, wins Chris Jans’ debut Saltillo sweeps cross country state titles Trent Kelly, Dianne Black competing for U.S. House seat in Tuesday midterm election Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters Special Sections © Copyright 2022 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, 1242 S Green St Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.