4-County employees who volunteered to assist in Hurricane Ian relief include Tim Adkins (Heavy Construction Foreman) of Columbus; Corey Kilgore (Lineman) of Columbus; Cole Morgan (Apprentice Lineman III) of Eupora; Brandon Worrell, (Apprentice Lineman III) of Starkville; Derrick Dawkins (Journeyman Lineman) of Macon; Tim Hardy (Apprentice Lineman II) of Scooba; Shaw Adcock (Apprentice Lineman 1) of Macon; Abe Finley (Crew Leader) of West Point; Dedrick Stevenson (Journeyman Lineman) of Macon; Jimbo Killebrew (Lineman) of West Point; and Drew Swan (Journeyman Lineman) of Hamilton; and Jonathan Edwards of Cedar Bluff (Lead Vehicle Mechanic).
A crew from 4-County Electric Power Association left Sept. 30 to Florida to assist a sister cooperative in restoring power to residents there hit by high winds, storm surge and other elements associated with Hurricane Ian.
The 12-man crew (an all-volunteer group) left Columbus about 7 a.m. on their way to Peace River Electric Cooperative, based in Wauchula in central Florida. Hurricane Ian hit the area Sept. 28, leaving devastation in its wake. About 88 percent of Peace Electric’s 50,000 meters were left without power.
Initial reports from the area indicate the damage seems to be a large number of downed power lines, poles and other damage associated with storm surge. In addition to the crew, 4-County sent several large pieces of equipment to assist in the recovery process.
4-County crews are expected to remain in the area for at least a week (maybe longer), depending on the severity of the damage and the prospect of additional assistance from other cooperatives throughout the nation. 4-County and other cooperatives throughout the nation operate under a reciprocal agreement to provide help to each other in times of crisis. Rural electric cooperatives across Mississippi are responding to the call for help.
“We are glad to be in a position to send this assistance to help restore power to members of Peace Electric,” said 4-County Manager of Operations Anthony Miller. “Our system and members have been the recipients of assistance from other electric cooperatives, and we are always glad to be able to help others when they need assistance. That’s the cooperative way.”
