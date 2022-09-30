mcj-2022-10-05-news-4-county-response

4-County employees who volunteered to assist in Hurricane Ian relief include Tim Adkins (Heavy Construction Foreman) of Columbus; Corey Kilgore (Lineman) of Columbus; Cole Morgan (Apprentice Lineman III) of Eupora; Brandon Worrell, (Apprentice Lineman III) of Starkville; Derrick Dawkins (Journeyman Lineman) of Macon; Tim Hardy (Apprentice Lineman II) of Scooba; Shaw Adcock (Apprentice Lineman 1) of Macon; Abe Finley (Crew Leader) of West Point; Dedrick Stevenson (Journeyman Lineman) of Macon; Jimbo Killebrew (Lineman) of West Point; and Drew Swan (Journeyman Lineman) of Hamilton; and Jonathan Edwards of Cedar Bluff (Lead Vehicle Mechanic).

A crew from 4-County Electric Power Association left Sept. 30 to Florida to assist a sister cooperative in restoring power to residents there hit by high winds, storm surge and other elements associated with Hurricane Ian.

