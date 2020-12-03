CORINTH • Corinth Theatre-Arts is turning to one of its veteran actors and the internet to present the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol.”
CT-A has decided not to perform the story of Tiny Tim, Scrooge, Jacob Marley and the Christmas ghosts to live audiences due to the COVID-19 mandate affecting Alcorn County.
Instead, CT-A’s “Christmas Carol” will be a pay-per-view event through its website, wheretheatrecomestolife.com. Tickets are $10.
“You can watch it on your television at home,” said CT-A director Joshua Steen. “We feel like it’s the safest thing to do.”
Performances are set for Dec. 11 and 12, both starting at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.
Steen said CT-A will present a different version of the Dickens’ tale.
“I think it’s a superior version. It’s Charles Dickens’ original performance manuscript from when he would perform ‘A Christmas Carol’ live,” he said. “It harkens back to it being a ghost story. It’s similar to the versions we’ve done the past couple of years, except it’s one actor.”
The one actor is Clay S. Nails, a longtime performer on the CT-A stage. Steen said Nails’ ability as a storyteller will bring the story to life.
“It’s not just him sitting and reading a book or anything like that,” Steen said. “Clay is one of our most seasoned actors, bar none. He’s president of our board of directors, but he’s also a fantastic storyteller. He’s also played Ebenezer Scrooge before. He’s going to be able to provide a very unique experience because he’s intimately familiar with the story.”
The visual production, Steen said, will be more than a Zoom broadcast similar to what CT-A did this summer for a production of “Hamlet.” There will be multiple cameras capturing Nails’ performance.
“You’ll receive a link after your purchase a ticket,” Steen said. “It takes you to our website, and opens up a prompt. You’re able to watch it there.”
The governor’s mandate in Alcorn County forced the cancelation this weekend of a concert at Corinth’s Crossroads Arena. By moving “A Christmas Carol” online, Steen said CT-A is keeping its patrons and volunteers safe from any possible exposure to COVID-19.
“I feel like we’ve taken it very seriously,” Steen said. “We’re one of the first community theaters in Mississippi to stop in-person performances and education. We had the ability to move to online stuff. We see this as an opportunity to earn the trust of our patrons from Corinth and all over. We have people who come from Memphis to see our shows regularly, so we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can so that when people feel like it’s safe enough to fully come back, they can.”