Ten years ago, much of Smithville disappeared.
At roughly 3:47 p.m. on April 27, 2011, an EF-5 tornado tore a path through town. Its winds, which reached 205 miles per hour, devastated the small town and the people who had built their lives there. The storm destroyed 150 homes, 14 businesses and four churches. It injured at least 40 people. Sixteen were killed.
Although the town has slowly rebuilt itself in the decade since its devastation, the scars are still there. For those who survived it, they may never fully heal.
Johnny Parker learns his fate
Johnny Parker has been fascinated by weather since he was a first-grader.
A passing storm blew down an apple tree that stood outside the family home, and Parker was immediately enthralled. As he grew, his parents fostered and encouraged his thirst for knowledge of all things weather.
While Parker was still nurturing this interest, he thought of tornadoes in the abstract. They were just another part of the weather; he was more intrigued by how they were created and sustained than scared of their destructive power.
That changed after April 27, 2011, when an EF-5 tornado devastated his hometown of Smithville. He was a high school junior at the time.
"It showed that I had a lot more to learn and to be honest I was in shock because I really didn't expect to be hit by a tornado," Parker said. "It's a very different feel from seeing it on television. I wasn't prepared enough."
Parker was keenly aware of the potential for bad weather that day. For days, meteorologists had been discussing what would later become known as the Super Outbreak of 2011 – four days of severe weather.
He got up on the third day, checked the radars and the National Weather Service forecasts and had "an uneasy feeling about the day." Because of the weather, school was dismissed at 2:30 to allow the students time to get home before the storms hit.
Parker, his sister, Chloe, and father, Randy Parker, arrived home a little after 3 p.m. As they turned into their driveway, the tornado sirens sounded. Parker ran inside to look at the weather and saw that a strong tornado had been spotted south of Calhoun City and was headed their way.
When his father spotted some rotation over the area and they heard a loud rumbling, they headed inside and into an interior hallway. He and his sister crouched on their knees and covered their heads, just like they had been taught in school. Their father grabbed them and threw them into the hall bathroom.
"No sooner had we gotten in there than the door to my parents’ bedroom came flying down the hallway," Parker said. "Glass from windows and wood paneling followed behind it. We could feel ourselves momentarily lifted off the floor."
Days later, his father explained that a very clear, very emphatic voice in his head told him to move the children to safety.
"The tornado lasted no more than 10 seconds," Parker said. "Miraculously, we all got up and walked out of our house, which was now severely damaged. I walked out to what used to be our front porch. It was now covered with bricks and all manner of debris. What I saw was complete devastation."
When he walked around to the back of the house where his room was, there were only two walls still standing. He was amazed – and thrilled – to see that all of his clothes were still hanging in the closet.
"This tornado certainly changed my perspective on the weather," Parker said. "It was the final piece of the puzzle that solidified my pursuit of a meteorology degree."
In the decade since, Parker graduated from high school and college with a degree in Geoscience and Operational Meteorology. While he has learned a lot more about tornadoes, he realizes he doesn't know everything.
"I understand them better and I've taken necessary steps to be better prepared," Parker said. "There is a storm shelter in my house and I have more weather software plus being on social media. You can never be 100 % prepared for everything but I do feel better prepared than where I was 10 years ago."
Chief Hathcock survives the worst
Police Chief Darwin Hathcock doesn’t believe anyone who survived the Smithville tornado will ever be over it. Those scars will never fully heal.
"When they start talking about tornadoes, my stress level goes off the chart,” the veteran police officer said. “Anyone who lived through it was through the grace of God is a walking miracle,” he said, then added, “Me being one of them.”
Hathcock remembers that day started with a tornado warning as students were arriving at the school. He helped get kids off of busses and safely inside the building. Throughout the day, the weather service issued a series of thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches.
"We had talked about it the day before, so we knew it could get bad," Hathcock said. "But we didn't have any idea how bad. You could just feel the weather. You could feel that something was up. There was a dread in the air."
That afternoon, Hathcock was among seven people who sought shelter inside the police department. The roar of the tornado was so loud, he thought his eardrums would burst. The vacuum of the tornado made it hard to breathe. The force of it destroyed the building.
"There were only a few pieces of the wall left," Hathcock said. "It blew me and my son outside the building. When we got out and looked around, it was like a giant bush hog had leveled the town.
The town was gone. Death and destruction were everywhere.
"I honestly thought we were the only people who lived through it,“ he said. ”It was deathly quiet. Then all at once, you started hearing people screaming and hollering."
The process of searching for survivors and victims was hampered by the destruction. All of the visual landmarks were gone.
"I didn't know one street from another," Hathcock said. "You had to go back to Highway 25 to get your bearings to figure out where you were. I had worked in the town for 18 years patrolling, and I couldn't tell one street from another."
On the second day, officials started making handmade signs to mark the streets. That simple effort made the search process easier and more efficient.
Hathcock said the damage caused by the tornado remains, even a decade later. Young trees are a constant reminder of the destruction, as are the empty lots where buildings were never rebuilt or families moved away.
"The town was doing good and growing," Hathcock said. "The tornado set us back a lot, maybe 20 years. We lost about 150 houses. Some people moved away because they didn't want to be around it.”
Hathcock said it was as if Smithville had been completely wiped from the map. It would have to be rebuilt.
For the town, it was like starting over,” he said.
Vere Gardner starts over
Vere Gardner’s life had pretty much hit bottom for nine years before he had an epiphany of sorts.
The landscaper from Marion, Indiana, previously migrated south in a kayak on various rivers to Memphis, where he lived in a tent community with fellow homeless adventurers on Mud Island for eight years. He found work as a restaurant manager and eventually opted for a solitary existence on a creekbank in Olive Branch.
The canoeing enthusiast, with the nickname River Rat tattooed on his arm, was planning to eventually travel on down to New Orleans and the Gulf Coast until an event happened that changed his course.
“I was a drunk living on a creekbank contemplating suicide after a string of shattering reversals in my life when I saw news coverage on television at a bar about the tornado that hit Smithville,” he said. “My arm raised up and pointed to the screen. I told myself that I was going there, and I didn’t even know where it was.”
Gardner had a feeling it was the right time to move on since a windstorm nearly blew his tent into the creek. He asked the way to Smithville, loaded up his belongings on his back and set out. He walked the entire distance from Southaven to Smithville.
“What I found in Smithville was bad, but it was still better than what I had left in Olive Branch,” he said. “When I came to Smithville, everybody helped me. I started out working as a volunteer at the distribution center. I felt led to come help people who had lost everything. I was telling the people that life’s not over.”
At first, things didn’t look any better for Gardner than the image he portrayed as a travel-weary vagrant walking along the side of the road.
“When I came to Smithville, people took one look at me and thought, ‘He’s got to go.’ A police car passed me, circled around and stopped to check me out – it was police chief Darwin Hathcock,” he said.
Hathcock said Gardner turned out to be the kind of person that could be easily befriended.
“I asked him what his business was here, and he told me he knew what it was like to have nothing. He just said he felt led to come here to give back since people had shared things with him,” Hathcock said, adding that was the beginning of a strong friendship. “He proved himself to be a good worker who didn’t shy away from anything.”
Gardner was moved to tears as he walked through the town surveying the destruction and determined to do what he could to help the community recover.
A volunteer offered Gardner shelter in a hunting cabin out in the woods across Bull Mountain Creek in Itawamba County by a worker he met at the distribution center. He lived there for more than two years.
He demonstrated his organizational skills working with others to turn a furniture manufacturing plant into a supercenter of supplies for the victims who lost everything to the storm. He took crayons and pieces of poster board to draw maps for the people to find their way around the warehouse and the community.
“They had all their landmarks removed,” he said, adding he used his artistic skills with crayons and poster board to provide some comic relief to mitigate the trauma the people were suffering.
Gardner walked everywhere he went except for when he was offered a ride.
In the years since the recovery effort in Smithville, Gardner has worked as a groundskeeper for a family in Amory.
“I was approached by an engineer who offered me room and board to be a caretaker for his property,” he said. He’s lived and worked there since.
Whatever lies ahead for him, Gardner feels satisfaction in that he followed that inner prompting in his spirit to come to Monroe County and get reacquainted with the meaning of life.
“The Smithville folks said I was a blessing to them,” he said. “I had to learn that part of being a blessing is being willing to receive a blessing in return. I have no rearview mirrors – I just keep looking forward.”
Kim Johnson looks forward
While working in disaster recovery following April 27, 2011’s EF-5 tornado, Kim Johnson, who ultimately became town clerk, was told the recovery period would take a long time.
She didn’t realize a long time would be a decade.
“It’s been a long haul,” said Johnson, who began working with the United Way through a grant for initial response to the tornado. “Five years in, we were still reeling. Basically, we’re still reeling financially from the tornado. In the last year, we’ve had so much residential growth and, of course, that’s huge.”
One decade after the historic storm, she thinks growth has been Smithville’s biggest accomplishment.
Smithville’s always been a small town, but the tornado diminished its population even further. Prior to the tornado, Smithville’s population was 942, a number that shrank to the mid 600s after the storm. A 2020 estimate indicates the town has approximately 717 residents.
There were home rebuilds shortly after the tornado, but many residents moved elsewhere.
“Some of them, with the devastation, said, ‘We don’t want to be where it’s too hard to be a part of it,’” Johnson said, adding the last year and a half have provided the biggest surge of growth.
There are currently new homes and duplexes under construction inside the town’s limits.
“I guess it’s the quaintness and charm of our small town that has brought people in from other places, which makes us proud,” she said. “For the people who have built, I’m just glad they took a chance on us.”
Smithville was incorporated as a town in 1949, and the majority of homes behind Town Hall destroyed by the tornado were built during that era. Many homes in town were also built in the 1960s.
The increase in new home construction adds an updated look for the town.
“Prior to the tornado, we didn’t have a building code. We didn’t have zoning. We didn’t have property maintenance or any type of land development ordinances,” Johnson said. “When FEMA and MEMA came in, that was something we had to have to get assistance.”
Businesses have come and gone in the years since devastation, including two markets to meet grocery needs. Since the tornado completely destroyed Smithville’s Piggly Wiggly, town officials have courted other grocery stores in North Mississippi and North Alabama to try attracting new locations to Smithville.
“We’re not trying to be this big metropolis,” Johnson said. “We’re fine with our quaint, small, charming little town.”
Johnson believes that’s part of what draws people to Smithville, then keeps them there.
“We’ve got a lot of positives in Smithville and just have to build on it,” she said. “This town was not rich by any means prior to the tornado, but we had what we needed and were able to do what we needed to be able to do. We’re still feeling the pinch of it, but it’s getting better.”