Vitals: 5-9, 205
2018 stats: 165 carries, 1,851 yards, 27 TDs
Base offense: Power
Myrtle’s offense is appropriately named, because power is exactly what A.I. Nugent brings when he’s carrying the ball.
“If I have a one-on-one with someone and I’m full speed, and they’re breaking down, they’re done already,” Nugent said.
The junior is a converted offensive lineman, so he’s not afraid of contact. In fact, he initiates it quite a bit on defense, where he plays linebacker. He made 28 tackles last season.
“He finds a way to finish runs,” Myrtle coach Jeremy Smithey said. “We talked about that last year, how he needed to not go down or try to dance or anything like that. And he’s effective doing that, but to me he’s more effective at just punishing defenders when they try to make a tackle.”
Nugent is trying to complement his power by adding to his arsenal. He’s working on improving his “top-end speed” as well as his shiftiness.
His natural athleticism was evident on defense last year, when he returned three interceptions for touchdowns.
Nugent will need to use every tool in his box this fall. After going 7-1 as an independent last year, Myrtle is now a full-fledged member of the MHSAA.
The Hawks are in Division 1-1A and will play 11 games. They’ll face the likes of East Union, Biggersville and Baldwyn, the latter two being division opponents.
It’s a much stronger schedule than what Myrtle played last season.
“I’m getting my body ready for the contact I’m going to take – more contact,” Nugent said.
It’s a mindset his teammates share. This is only Myrtle’s second season as a varsity program, so things are moving fast.
But Nugent is the rock that can help keep the program steady.
“We’re going to do some things to work off of him this year,” Smithey said. “We’ve established him as a cornerstone, but I want to be able to do some other things, too, to build off what we’ve established.”