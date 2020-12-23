TUPELO • Around the region, nonprofits are doing their part to ensure Christmas continues for the communities they serve.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Lafayette County is among them. The organization, which works with abused and neglected children within the court system, is hosting their annual CASA Christmas. As part of the event, the organization has its children create lists of wants and needs, and the nonprofit invites the community to adopt them to help complete those lists.
The first CASA Christmas served 23 kids. This year, they’re serving 100, and the program is only growing.
“Children in foster care have likely come from a very tough background, whether it be child abuse, whether it be child neglect, so I think it is really important because those are our most vulnerable kids in the community, and those are the kids that aren’t getting the things that they need,” said Erin Smith, founding executive director of CASA of Lafayette County.
The year brought changes: There was an increase in the number of people who wanted to volunteer. With the pandemic raging, they moved to training to being half online, and they started visiting children virtually in addition to in-person visits.
“We’ve been busier than we’ve ever been, which is never a good thing for children in foster care because it means if we’re busier, there’s more kids,” Smith said. “I also feel that CASA had raised a lot of awareness about child abuse and neglect going on all around us.”
CASA of Lafayette County is always looking for volunteers. Their overall goal is to expand to other counties. The best way to reach out to get involved or to see current needs is by following CASA of Lafayette County on Facebook. They also welcome donations via their website. For more information or to donate, visit casaoflafayettecounty.com or sign up for their newsletter.
In nearby Corinth, Help for Us, Inc. is also focused on helping the less fortunate this holiday season by delivering gifts to those in need in nursing homes.
“(With) COVID-19 going around, they have less visitors that can go into the nursing homes, and they don’t have family members, or some of them don’t have anyone to maybe give them any kind of Christmas gift,” said Frances Sanders, executive director of Help for Us, Inc.
They will be donating gifts such as pajamas and housecoats, among others, to the residents of Whitfield Nursing Home Inc. and MS Care Center of Alcorn County.
“I hope that it will bring them some kind of joy for this holiday season … and that they will appreciate and feel that love that we are showing them that we have for them,” Sanders said.
Help for Us has experienced some significant challenges this year, including being temporarily shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic. When they restarted, they began collecting used clothes to distribute to the homeless and elderly and had to build a building to store that clothing.
To further help the community, Help for Us began delivering hot meals in November to those who weren’t able to cook for themselves. Sanders welcomes anyone who needs clothing or hot meals to contact her at 662-415-7699.
Of course, these are only two examples of the work area nonprofits have done or are doing during the holiday season. The following is a list how some local nonprofits have spread Christmas cheer during this unusual season:
The Gumtree Museum of Art
The Gumtree Museum of Art took part in the Let There Be Light contest, creating a storefront window display, and are hosting their pottery sale featuring three different local potters until Jan. 6. They are continuing their annual Christmastime tradition of inviting people to send moratoriums for loved ones to help support the museum and honor loved ones.
“We’re fortunate because we have about the same amount of walk in traffic that we’ve always had, but we were not able to have the large events where we have the artist to talk about his work and the people come,” said Sally Kepple of the Gumtree Museum of Art. “We’ve done some rearranging, and we’ve done five or six virtual shows to make up for some of those things.”
FBC English as a Second Language Program
On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the children of the First Baptist Church in Tupelo’s English as a Second Language (ESL) classes performed a short Christmas play. Mary, Joseph, shepherds and an angel were wearing masks, but their smiles shined through as the story of the birth of Jesus was portrayed for their socially distanced audience.The program was short, and though they experienced some difficulties, the play continued successfully.
Angels Resource Center
Because COVID made a huge impact on families, the Angels Resource Center hosted their first Twinkle Toy Drive Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the VF Outlet on Eason Boulevard in Tupelo from 2 to 4 p.m. Donors supported the organization by donating toys for kids that are less fortunate and/or have little this holiday. Each child received a bag with two toys inside. This event was open to the public, with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.
Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry
While food pantries work year-round, some food pantries make sure their December food distribution includes something extra for the holiday season. The Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, which serves South Monroe County, made sure their December food distribution was special by providing their clients with a normal food box, plus including everything for a Christmas meal. They provide extra sweet peas, whole corn, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, chicken broth, cake mix, and a hefty hen.
MS United to End Homelessness
The community has rallied to complete a collection of projects for Mississippi United To End Homelessness (MUTEH) and homeless service providers.
MUTEH has five families with small children that were moved into housing over the last few months. The COVID-19 pandemic directly affected many of them, forcing them into homelessness. MUTEH put out a call for anyone willing to sponsor these formerly homeless families; local citizens sponsored every single family.
To help MUTEH's efforts, Anna Polsgrove and Mary Markle organized a Noonday Sale on their behalf. A portion of the proceeds from their sale went to MUTEH to help fund housing barriers related to expenses that grants do not cover.
Harrisburg Baptist Church
Harrisburg Baptist Church is organizing Christmas food boxes for formerly homeless clients who have recently moved into housing with MUTEH’s housing program. They are organizing 50 boxes, with 25 going to MUTEH clients and the other 25 to other area families that are vulnerable or food insecure.
The Orchard
The Orchard Northside organized a mask drive for homeless service providers. With that donation, homeless service providers can continue handing out masks to the homeless community and other vulnerable populations throughout the holiday season.
Saints’ Brew
Saints’ Brew hosted its annual Christmas lunch/dinner Sunday, Dec. 20, at 12:30 p.m. Lunch was to-go style and open to anyone that needed a meal.
WoodmenLife
Several WoodmenLife chapters across North Mississippi took part in a December Gratitude Project where they sent thank-you notes, donations and gifts to front-line workers for holiday appreciation.