Rest is a Biblical concept. God did it. Jesus did, too, during His time here on earth. And so should we.
Whether you have a few moments or a few days to spare, consider the following tips as you carve out some time to rejuvenate your spirit.
1. Unplug—and focus on God.
Screen addiction is a real thing, and while social media and news outlets can be informative, they’re also competing for your emotional and spiritual bandwidth. Give it a rest for an hour, a day, a week—whatever you can realistically spare. Then take that time and think about God.
Romans 12:2: “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”
Isaiah 26:3: “You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you.”
2. Go for a walk, and pay attention to God’s creation.
God feeds the birds and dresses the flowers (Matthew 6:25–34). “Are you not much more valuable than they?” Think about that as you walk through your neighborhood or simply sit and gaze from your back porch.
Matthew 6:33–34: “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added unto you. Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself.”
Luke 5:16: “But he [Jesus] would withdraw to desolate places and pray.”
3. Get sleep.
Physical rest cannot be overemphasized for your emotional and spiritual health. Feeling guilty that you won’t be as productive? Remember, God rested after creating the world. Jesus slept peacefully in the middle of a violent storm (Mark 4:37–39), and He intentionally took a break from the crowds to rest, too (Matthew 14:22–23).
Psalm 127:2: “It is in vain that you rise up early and go late to rest, eating the bread of anxious toil; for he gives to his beloved sleep.”
Mark 6:31: “And he [Jesus] said to them [His disciples]: ‘Come away by yourselves to a desolate place and rest a while.’ For many were coming and going, and they had no leisure even to eat.”
4. Spend time with God.
Pray first. Ask the Lord to reveal Himself. Then open your Bible and read intentionally.
James 4:8: “Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you.”
1 Chronicles 16:11: “Seek the Lord and his strength; seek his presence continually!”
Psalm 119:11: “I have stored up your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you.”
5. Express your heart for the Father.
Journal. Paint. Break out the tools and get crafty. Let your activity be an expression of your love for God. Whatever you do, do it unto the Lord (Colossians 3:23).
Deuteronomy 6:5: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your might.”
Remember, you are His beloved creation (Jeremiah 31:3). Keep that truth with you as you conclude your time of rest.
Reflect on these ten quotes from Billy Graham on rest.
We all walk through busy seasons of life. Whatever season you find yourself in, remember the hope that is promised: Jesus Christ can give you rest. Here are 10 quotes from Billy Graham on rest.
“God knows we need rest, and one of the reasons He established the Sabbath was to give us rest…But God’s plan also was to use the Sabbath to turn our hearts and minds toward Him. In other words, He wants us to set aside one day of the week as a special time of worship and reflection on God’s Word.”
“Jesus was a man of feverish activity. He went everywhere doing good. Even though it was feverish activity, there was a calmness and a serenity about him.”
“Christ didn’t say, ‘I will give you rest from sorrow.’ He said, ‘I will give you rest in sorrow.’…He didn’t promise insurance from trouble, but assurance in the midst of trouble.”
“You, that are lying on hospital beds, you that are suffering bereavement because of the loss of a loved one – Christ can give you rest – in the midst of adversity and trial and suffering. This is the rest that He gives.”
“The rest that Christ gives is not a piece of negation. It is founded upon something positive – Christ himself. He said, ‘Come unto me and I will give you rest.’ There’s no rest in any other direction. He alone is the source of life and joy and soul rest.”
“In the most restless age of history, Christ can give you rest.”
“This rest that Jesus gives will endure the ravages of time and will abide through all eternity.”
“Most people yearn for one thing more than anything else: inner peace. Without it they have no lasting happiness or security.”
“Nothing can calm our souls more or better prepare us for life’s challenges than time spent alone with God.”
“Take care of your soul–your inner self–by feeding on the Word of God and letting His Spirit transform you from within.”
