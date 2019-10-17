DEAR ABBY: “Jumbled in Ohio” (Aug. 10) indicated that her lack of interest in her husband started about a year after the birth of her second child. You recommended counseling, which is needed, but you should also have recommended she talk to a medical doctor, especially one who specializes in hormone imbalance. I’ve been there! Luckily, with the help of both doctors (counseling and medical), I was able to regain my interest in sex and once again enjoy my husband’s attention.

Don’t pass up on a good partner. The grass is not greener on the other side. My husband and I will celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2020. I thank God every day for the help I received. – Grateful in the South

DEAR GRATEFUL: Thank you for your comments, which were echoed by other readers who recommended “Jumbled” see her OB-GYN and look into whether the birth control pills could also be a factor for the change in her feelings. (Readers wondered if she had been on the pill, went off it to have her two children and then went back on it.)

