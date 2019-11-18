ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Fire Department battled a house fire Nov. 14 at 309 S. Maple St. stemming from an electrical shortage. The 911 call came in at 7:42 a.m. about smoke billowing from the eaves of the roof, and the fire was fully contained at 9:41 a.m. with no injuries.
Firefighters went through crawl spaces in the attic trying to locate the fire. Hodges said there were several dividers, which added to the difficulty.
“It was very hard to fight. You can’t fight smoke,” Hodges said.
He said 95 percent of the house was saved, and there was only minor damage in the front living room area.
The Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department was called to be on standby.