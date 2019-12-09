Dec. 2, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Aberdeen Care Center

Trespassing, South Meridian Street

Disturbance, Highway 145 North

Reckless driving, Highway 25

Assist MedStat, Southview Apartments

Dec. 3, 2019

Disorderly conduct, Family Dollar

Disturbance, Smokey’s BP

Motor vehicle incident, Commerce Street

Stolen property, Ogle Street

Disturbance, Poplar Street

Domestic disturbance, Burnett Street

Dec. 4, 2019

Retrieve personal property, Bellview Drive

Assist landlord, Highway 145 North

Suspicious person, Walgreen’s

Request for extra patrol, Hickory Street

Dec. 5, 2019

Stolen vehicle, Shell

Disturbance, Highway 145 North

Assault, Southview Apartments

Disturbance, South Meridian Street

Harassment, Highway 145 North

Panhandling, Highway 145 North

Stolen property, Boundary Street

Disturbing the family peace, West Vine Street

Unwanted subject, Timberlake Apartments

Trespassing, South Matubba Street

Dec. 6, 2019

Trespassing, Highway 145 North

Motor vehicle accident, Matubba Street and Highway 145 North

Motor vehicle accident, Renasant Bank

Disorderly customer, Chip’s Muffler Shop

Juvenile complaint, North James Street

Assault, South James Street

Motor vehicle racing, South Thayer Street

Disturbing the peace, Cullum’s Apartments

Dec. 7, 2019

Trespassing, Highway 145 North

Dispute with customer, McDonald’s

Disturbance, Highway 145 North

Domestic disturbance, Project Street

Domestic disturbance, Vine and Long streets

Domestic disturbance, Doris Drive

Public drunk, Smokey’s BP

Disturbance, Alice Street

Motor vehicle accident, Southview Apartments

Dec. 8, 2019

Irate customer, Sprint Mart

Disturbance, Southview Apartments

Disturbance, Alice Street

Missing juvenile, West Monroe Street

Juvenile assault, South Maple Street

Unwanted subject, Wausau Street

Domestic disturbance, Hillcrest Street

