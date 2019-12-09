Dec. 2, 2019
Motor vehicle accident, Aberdeen Care Center
Trespassing, South Meridian Street
Disturbance, Highway 145 North
Reckless driving, Highway 25
Assist MedStat, Southview Apartments
Dec. 3, 2019
Disorderly conduct, Family Dollar
Disturbance, Smokey’s BP
Motor vehicle incident, Commerce Street
Stolen property, Ogle Street
Disturbance, Poplar Street
Domestic disturbance, Burnett Street
Dec. 4, 2019
Retrieve personal property, Bellview Drive
Assist landlord, Highway 145 North
Suspicious person, Walgreen’s
Request for extra patrol, Hickory Street
Dec. 5, 2019
Stolen vehicle, Shell
Disturbance, Highway 145 North
Assault, Southview Apartments
Disturbance, South Meridian Street
Harassment, Highway 145 North
Panhandling, Highway 145 North
Stolen property, Boundary Street
Disturbing the family peace, West Vine Street
Unwanted subject, Timberlake Apartments
Trespassing, South Matubba Street
Dec. 6, 2019
Trespassing, Highway 145 North
Motor vehicle accident, Matubba Street and Highway 145 North
Motor vehicle accident, Renasant Bank
Disorderly customer, Chip’s Muffler Shop
Juvenile complaint, North James Street
Assault, South James Street
Motor vehicle racing, South Thayer Street
Disturbing the peace, Cullum’s Apartments
Dec. 7, 2019
Trespassing, Highway 145 North
Dispute with customer, McDonald’s
Disturbance, Highway 145 North
Domestic disturbance, Project Street
Domestic disturbance, Vine and Long streets
Domestic disturbance, Doris Drive
Public drunk, Smokey’s BP
Disturbance, Alice Street
Motor vehicle accident, Southview Apartments
Dec. 8, 2019
Irate customer, Sprint Mart
Disturbance, Southview Apartments
Disturbance, Alice Street
Missing juvenile, West Monroe Street
Juvenile assault, South Maple Street
Unwanted subject, Wausau Street
Domestic disturbance, Hillcrest Street