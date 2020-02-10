Feb. 3, 2020

Motor vehicle accident, Food Giant

Suspicious activity, West Canal St

Stolen property, Shell

Physical disturbance, Southview Apartments

Stolen property, Southview Apartments

Feb. 4, 2020

Disturbance, Pullen Lake Road

Exhibiting weapons, Tucker Place

Unwanted subject, H&R Block

Disorderly conduct, Monroe Regional Hospital ER

Trespassing, South Poplar Street

Stolen property, Pullen Drive

Feb. 5, 2020

Public drunk, Monroe Regional Hospital

Unwanted subject, South Poplar Street

Breaking and entering, South Maple Street

Unwanted subject, Reynolds Drive

Juvenile complaint, North James Street

Physical disturbance, Mattubba St

Robbery, Tombigbee Inn

Trespassing, Meadowlane Drive

Feb. 6, 2020

Disturbance, Alice Street

Motor vehicle accident, Hillcrest St

Disturbance, Southview Apartments

Request officer, Waterway Dental

Feb. 7, 2020

Suspicious vehicle, West Commerce Street

Motor vehicle accident, Cadence Bank

Disturbance, Martin Luther King and Hardy streets

Verbal dispute, Wendy’s

Unwanted subject, North Thayer Avenue

Request officer, Food Giant

Motor vehicle accident, Upper Deck

Crowd control, Aberdeen High School

Feb. 8, 2020

Damaged property, Alice Street

Loitering, Piggly Wiggly

Motor vehicle accident, Columbus and Jefferson streets

Stolen gas, Highway 145 North Chevron

Trespassing, Food Giant

Report of breaking and entering, South Franklin Street

Feb. 9, 2020

Report of breaking and entering, Alice Street

