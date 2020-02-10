Feb. 3, 2020
Motor vehicle accident, Food Giant
Suspicious activity, West Canal St
Stolen property, Shell
Physical disturbance, Southview Apartments
Stolen property, Southview Apartments
Feb. 4, 2020
Disturbance, Pullen Lake Road
Exhibiting weapons, Tucker Place
Unwanted subject, H&R Block
Disorderly conduct, Monroe Regional Hospital ER
Trespassing, South Poplar Street
Stolen property, Pullen Drive
Feb. 5, 2020
Public drunk, Monroe Regional Hospital
Unwanted subject, South Poplar Street
Breaking and entering, South Maple Street
Unwanted subject, Reynolds Drive
Juvenile complaint, North James Street
Physical disturbance, Mattubba St
Robbery, Tombigbee Inn
Trespassing, Meadowlane Drive
Feb. 6, 2020
Disturbance, Alice Street
Motor vehicle accident, Hillcrest St
Disturbance, Southview Apartments
Request officer, Waterway Dental
Feb. 7, 2020
Suspicious vehicle, West Commerce Street
Motor vehicle accident, Cadence Bank
Disturbance, Martin Luther King and Hardy streets
Verbal dispute, Wendy’s
Unwanted subject, North Thayer Avenue
Request officer, Food Giant
Motor vehicle accident, Upper Deck
Crowd control, Aberdeen High School
Feb. 8, 2020
Damaged property, Alice Street
Loitering, Piggly Wiggly
Motor vehicle accident, Columbus and Jefferson streets
Stolen gas, Highway 145 North Chevron
Trespassing, Food Giant
Report of breaking and entering, South Franklin Street
Feb. 9, 2020
Report of breaking and entering, Alice Street