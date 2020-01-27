Jan. 20, 2020

Stolen property, Columbus Street

Disturbance (verbal), Shelaine’s Motel

Assault, Sprint Mart

Reckless driving, Highway 45

Jan. 21, 2020

Damaged property, W. Jefferson Street

Disturbance, Southview Apartments

Suspicious vehicle, Oak Drive

Disturbance (threats), Cole St

Obstruction of traffic, Commerce Street

Damaged property, Darracott Access Road

Jan. 22, 2020

Motor vehicle accident, W. Commerce Street

Disturbance, Southview Apartments

Stolen property, Magnolia Pawn and Trading

Juvenile complaint, E. Monroe Street

Suspicious person, Elkin Theatre

Jan. 23, 2020

Breaking and entering of home, Big John Road

Suspicious person, AT&T Store

Suspicious person, AutoZone

Disturbance, Shelaine’s

Jan. 24, 2020

Assist MedStat, Glendale Circle

Unwanted subject, Tombigbee Motel

Motor vehicle accident, Dr. R.E. Woodruff Street

Unwanted subject, N. Project Street

Motor vehicle accident, El Jefe

Disorderly conduct, Sprint Mart

Stolen property, Chevron

Jan. 25, 2020

Stolen property, Highway 145 N.

Unwanted subject, Shelaine’s Motel

Trespassing, Southview Apartments

Breaking and entering, Ro’s Place

Malicious mischief, Aberdeen High School

Malicious mischief, Southview Apartments

Trespassing, Dollar General – Meridian Street

Jan. 26, 2020

Disturbing the peace, North Forest Apartments

Shoplifting, Dollar General – Meridian Street

Unwanted subject, Dollar General – Meridian Street

