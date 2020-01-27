Jan. 20, 2020
Stolen property, Columbus Street
Disturbance (verbal), Shelaine’s Motel
Assault, Sprint Mart
Reckless driving, Highway 45
Jan. 21, 2020
Damaged property, W. Jefferson Street
Disturbance, Southview Apartments
Suspicious vehicle, Oak Drive
Disturbance (threats), Cole St
Obstruction of traffic, Commerce Street
Damaged property, Darracott Access Road
Jan. 22, 2020
Motor vehicle accident, W. Commerce Street
Disturbance, Southview Apartments
Stolen property, Magnolia Pawn and Trading
Juvenile complaint, E. Monroe Street
Suspicious person, Elkin Theatre
Jan. 23, 2020
Breaking and entering of home, Big John Road
Suspicious person, AT&T Store
Suspicious person, AutoZone
Disturbance, Shelaine’s
Jan. 24, 2020
Assist MedStat, Glendale Circle
Unwanted subject, Tombigbee Motel
Motor vehicle accident, Dr. R.E. Woodruff Street
Unwanted subject, N. Project Street
Motor vehicle accident, El Jefe
Disorderly conduct, Sprint Mart
Stolen property, Chevron
Jan. 25, 2020
Stolen property, Highway 145 N.
Unwanted subject, Shelaine’s Motel
Trespassing, Southview Apartments
Breaking and entering, Ro’s Place
Malicious mischief, Aberdeen High School
Malicious mischief, Southview Apartments
Trespassing, Dollar General – Meridian Street
Jan. 26, 2020
Disturbing the peace, North Forest Apartments
Shoplifting, Dollar General – Meridian Street
Unwanted subject, Dollar General – Meridian Street