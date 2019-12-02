Nov. 25, 2019
Motor vehicle accident, Moon’s OK Tire
Loitering, South Meridian Street
Suspicious activity, South Hickory Street
Loitering, Smokey’s BP
Reckless driving, Highway 45
Disturbance, West Vine Street
Disturbance, West Vine Street
Nov. 26, 2019
Unwanted subject, Woodcrest Drive
Loitering, Monroe Regional Hospital
Shoplifting, Family Dollar
Disturbance, Southview Apartments
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 145 North
Domestic violence, Southview Apartments
Unauthorized use of vehicle, Southview Apartments
Unwanted subject, Southview Apartments
Unwanted subject, Tombigbee Inn
Nov. 27, 2019
Disturbance, Martin Luther King Street
Disturbance, Burnett Street
Juvenile complaint (Trespassing), West Jefferson Street
Shoplifting, Walgreens
Motor vehicle racing, Highland and South Thayer avenues
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 145 North
Loud music, Meadowland Drive
Motor vehicle racing, South Thayer Avenue and Commerce Street
Request for officer’s presence, Shelaine Motel
Nov. 28, 2019
Disorderly conduct, West Vine Street
Unwanted subject, High Street
Disturbance with weapons, North Matubba Street
Juvenile complaint (Fighting), Acker Alley
Disturbance, North Long Street
Hit and run, Texaco
Suspicious vehicle, West Jefferson Street
Nov. 29, 2019
Reckless driving, Highway 45
Motor vehicle racing, Gordon Drive
Request for officer’s presence, South Franklin Street
Child custody dispute, Wendy’s
Nov. 30, 2019
Unwanted subject, Tombigbee Inn
Disturbance, West Washington Street
Threats with weapons, Highland Street
Disturbance and report of gunfire, Smokey’s BP
Threats with weapons, Highland Street
Motor vehicle racing, High and Thayer Streets
Reckless driving, Commerce Street
Report of gunfire, Columbus Street
Dec. 1, 2019
Child custody exchange, Wendy’s
Child custody exchange, Sprint Mart
Unwanted subject, Minor Circle
Suspicious vehicle, Woodland Heights