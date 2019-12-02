Nov. 25, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Moon’s OK Tire

Loitering, South Meridian Street

Suspicious activity, South Hickory Street

Loitering, Smokey’s BP

Reckless driving, Highway 45

Disturbance, West Vine Street

Disturbance, West Vine Street

Nov. 26, 2019

Unwanted subject, Woodcrest Drive

Loitering, Monroe Regional Hospital

Shoplifting, Family Dollar

Disturbance, Southview Apartments

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 145 North

Domestic violence, Southview Apartments

Unauthorized use of vehicle, Southview Apartments

Unwanted subject, Southview Apartments

Unwanted subject, Tombigbee Inn

Nov. 27, 2019

Disturbance, Martin Luther King Street

Disturbance, Burnett Street

Juvenile complaint (Trespassing), West Jefferson Street

Shoplifting, Walgreens

Motor vehicle racing, Highland and South Thayer avenues

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 145 North

Loud music, Meadowland Drive

Motor vehicle racing, South Thayer Avenue and Commerce Street

Request for officer’s presence, Shelaine Motel

Nov. 28, 2019

Disorderly conduct, West Vine Street

Unwanted subject, High Street

Disturbance with weapons, North Matubba Street

Juvenile complaint (Fighting), Acker Alley

Disturbance, North Long Street

Hit and run, Texaco

Suspicious vehicle, West Jefferson Street

Nov. 29, 2019

Reckless driving, Highway 45

Motor vehicle racing, Gordon Drive

Request for officer’s presence, South Franklin Street

Child custody dispute, Wendy’s

Nov. 30, 2019

Unwanted subject, Tombigbee Inn

Disturbance, West Washington Street

Threats with weapons, Highland Street

Disturbance and report of gunfire, Smokey’s BP

Threats with weapons, Highland Street

Motor vehicle racing, High and Thayer Streets

Reckless driving, Commerce Street

Report of gunfire, Columbus Street

Dec. 1, 2019

Child custody exchange, Wendy’s

Child custody exchange, Sprint Mart

Unwanted subject, Minor Circle

Suspicious vehicle, Woodland Heights

