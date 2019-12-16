Dec. 9, 2019

Loud music, Upper Deck

Disturbing the peace, Upper Deck

Trespassing, S. Meridian Street

Unwanted subjects, Smokey’s

Disturbance, S. Franklin Street

Disturbance, Minor Circle

Unwanted subject, Southview Apartments

Assist fire department, Whitfield Street

Loud music, Alice Street

Dec. 10, 2019

Suspicious vehicle, BancorpSouth

Disturbance, Belle-Shivers Middle School

Disturbance, W. Canal Street

Embezzlement, Dollar General

Malicious mischief, AutoZone

Trespassing, W. Short Street

Dec. 11, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Marina Road

Assault, Pullen Lake Road

Disturbance, Chestnut Street

Request extra patrol, Chestnut Street

Dec. 12, 2019

Unwanted subject, Pullen Lake Road

Request extra patrol, Pecan Street

Illegal hunting, Aberdeen Country Club

Juvenile disturbance, N. James Street

Disturbing the peace, N. Meridian Street

Trespassing, Laundromat

Dec. 13, 2019

Breaking and entering, Minor Circle

Unwanted subject, Pullen Lake Road

Harassment, McDonald’s

Reckless driving, Southview Apartments

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Dec. 14, 2019

Disturbance, Timberlake Apartments

Physical disturbance, Family Dollar

Report of gunfire, Hillcrest Drive

Assault victim, Vine Street

Disturbance, Martin Luther King Street

Assist Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, S. Matubba Street

Dec. 15, 2019

Littering, Highway 25 car wash

Reckless ATV driving, Meadowlane Drive

Stolen property, Southview Apartments

