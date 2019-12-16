Dec. 9, 2019
Loud music, Upper Deck
Disturbing the peace, Upper Deck
Trespassing, S. Meridian Street
Unwanted subjects, Smokey’s
Disturbance, S. Franklin Street
Disturbance, Minor Circle
Unwanted subject, Southview Apartments
Assist fire department, Whitfield Street
Loud music, Alice Street
Dec. 10, 2019
Suspicious vehicle, BancorpSouth
Disturbance, Belle-Shivers Middle School
Disturbance, W. Canal Street
Embezzlement, Dollar General
Malicious mischief, AutoZone
Trespassing, W. Short Street
Dec. 11, 2019
Motor vehicle accident, Marina Road
Assault, Pullen Lake Road
Disturbance, Chestnut Street
Request extra patrol, Chestnut Street
Dec. 12, 2019
Unwanted subject, Pullen Lake Road
Request extra patrol, Pecan Street
Illegal hunting, Aberdeen Country Club
Juvenile disturbance, N. James Street
Disturbing the peace, N. Meridian Street
Trespassing, Laundromat
Dec. 13, 2019
Breaking and entering, Minor Circle
Unwanted subject, Pullen Lake Road
Harassment, McDonald’s
Reckless driving, Southview Apartments
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45
Dec. 14, 2019
Disturbance, Timberlake Apartments
Physical disturbance, Family Dollar
Report of gunfire, Hillcrest Drive
Assault victim, Vine Street
Disturbance, Martin Luther King Street
Assist Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, S. Matubba Street
Dec. 15, 2019
Littering, Highway 25 car wash
Reckless ATV driving, Meadowlane Drive
Stolen property, Southview Apartments