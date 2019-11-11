Nov. 4, 2019
Verbal dispute, W. Monroe Street
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 145 and Pullen Lake Road
Disorderly juveniles, Smokey’s
Breaking and entering, Pullen Drive
Motor vehicle accident, Mobile Street
Suspicious vehicle, Topp’s BBQ
Disturbing the family peace, W. Vine Street
Nov. 5, 2019
Trespassing, Upper Deck laundromat
Unwanted guest, Big John Road
Panhandling male, Various locations
Domestic disturbance, Shelaine Motel
Disorderly juvenile, Southview Apartments
Trespassing, Upper Deck laundromat
Nov. 6, 2019
Disturbance, W. Vine Street
Motor vehicle accident, W. Jefferson and James streets
Missing juvenile, Ben Bender Road
Nov. 7, 2019
Motor vehicle accident, S. Columbus Street
Men trying to get women to smell perfume, Various locations
Verbal disturbance, Aberdeen Housing Authority
Damaged property, Tombigbee Motel
Disturbance, Southview Apartments
Racing, Martin Luther King Street
Disturbance, Ro’s Place
Disturbance, Shelaine’s Motel
Motor vehicle accident, Meridian Street
Nov. 8, 2019
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 145 N.
Drug overdose, McDonald’s
Assist MedStat, N. Long Street
Dumpster diving, Walgreens
Motor vehicle racing, Martin Luther King Street
Unwanted subject, James and Vine streets
Unwanted subject, W. Vine Street
Suspicious person, Highway 45
Nov. 9, 2019
Stolen gun, Monroe Regional Hospital
Exhibiting a gun, Glendale and Parkway
Damaged property, Tombigbee Motel
Stolen personal property, S. Meridian Street Dollar General
Motor vehicle accident, Wendy’s
Aggravated assault, N. Long Street
Report of gunfire, Shelaine’s Motel
Domestic disturbance, S. Franklin Street
Suspicious person, Subway
Disturbing the peace, Big John Road
Assault with a weapon, Smokey’s
Domestic disturbance, W. Short Street
Assault victim, ER
Nov. 10, 2019
Domestic disturbance, Southview Apartments
Motor vehicle racing, High Extended
Armed robbery, Southview Apartments
Obstruction of traffic, High Extended
Motor vehicle racing, High Extended
Large crowd of people, High Extended
Threats, S. Thayer Avenue