Nov. 4, 2019

Verbal dispute, W. Monroe Street

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 145 and Pullen Lake Road

Disorderly juveniles, Smokey’s

Breaking and entering, Pullen Drive

Motor vehicle accident, Mobile Street

Suspicious vehicle, Topp’s BBQ

Disturbing the family peace, W. Vine Street

Nov. 5, 2019

Trespassing, Upper Deck laundromat

Unwanted guest, Big John Road

Panhandling male, Various locations

Domestic disturbance, Shelaine Motel

Disorderly juvenile, Southview Apartments

Trespassing, Upper Deck laundromat

Nov. 6, 2019

Disturbance, W. Vine Street

Motor vehicle accident, W. Jefferson and James streets

Missing juvenile, Ben Bender Road

Nov. 7, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, S. Columbus Street

Men trying to get women to smell perfume, Various locations

Verbal disturbance, Aberdeen Housing Authority

Damaged property, Tombigbee Motel

Disturbance, Southview Apartments

Racing, Martin Luther King Street

Disturbance, Ro’s Place

Disturbance, Shelaine’s Motel

Motor vehicle accident, Meridian Street

Nov. 8, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 145 N.

Drug overdose, McDonald’s

Assist MedStat, N. Long Street

Dumpster diving, Walgreens

Motor vehicle racing, Martin Luther King Street

Unwanted subject, James and Vine streets

Unwanted subject, W. Vine Street

Suspicious person, Highway 45

Nov. 9, 2019

Stolen gun, Monroe Regional Hospital

Exhibiting a gun, Glendale and Parkway

Damaged property, Tombigbee Motel

Stolen personal property, S. Meridian Street Dollar General

Motor vehicle accident, Wendy’s

Aggravated assault, N. Long Street

Report of gunfire, Shelaine’s Motel

Domestic disturbance, S. Franklin Street

Suspicious person, Subway

Disturbing the peace, Big John Road

Assault with a weapon, Smokey’s

Domestic disturbance, W. Short Street

Assault victim, ER

Nov. 10, 2019

Domestic disturbance, Southview Apartments

Motor vehicle racing, High Extended

Armed robbery, Southview Apartments

Obstruction of traffic, High Extended

Motor vehicle racing, High Extended

Large crowd of people, High Extended

Threats, S. Thayer Avenue

