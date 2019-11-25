Nov. 18, 2019

Domestic disturbance, W. Canal Street

Traffic interference, River bridge

Report of gunfire, S. Franklin Street

Report of gunfire, Treas Alley

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Nov. 19, 2019

Stolen property, Sonic

Domestic disturbance, Southview Apartments

Report of B&E, Southview Apartments

Disturbance, Elk Circle

Car racing, N. Long Street

Unwanted subject, Scales Street

Nov. 20, 2019

Assault, Care Center of Aberdeen

Unwanted subject, Scales Street

Reckless driving, Highland Avenue

Juvenile physical disturbance with weapons, Whitfield Street

Motor vehicle accident, Highways 45 and 8

Assist MedStat, Davis Drive

Nov. 21, 2019

Panhandling, McDonald’s

Improper parking, Food Giant

Request police presence, Poplar Street

Juvenile physical disturbance, N. Matubba Street

Disturbance, Timberlake Apartments

Assist with mentally ill subject, Tombigbee Inn

Unwanted subject, Timberlake Apartments

Nov. 22, 2019

Juvenile complaint, N. James Street

Loitering, Highway 25 car wash

Assist MedStat, Southview Apartments

Petit larceny, Care Center of Aberdeen

Shoplifting, Walgreen’s

Report of gunshots, Monroe Street

Attempted assault, Bellview Drive

Public profanity, Dollar General

Disorderly conduct, Monroe Regional Hospital

Motor vehicle accident, River bridge

Disturbance, W. Vine Street

Disorderly subject, Highway 25 Dollar General

Motor vehicle accident, W. Commerce Street

Physical disturbance, Smokey’s

Trespassing, W. Short Street

Nov. 23, 2019

Failure to pay for gas, Shell

Malicious mischief of vehicle, Timberlake Apartments

Racing, High Street and Thayer Ave

Disorderly patient, Monroe Regional Hospital

Aggravated assault, Southview Apartments

Nov. 24, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Highways 145 and 45

Unwanted subject, Southview Apartments

Racing, S. Thayer Avenue

Motor vehicle accident, Commerce and Franklin streets

Unwanted subject, Hardy Street

Racing, S. Thayer Avenue

Disturbance, Southview Apartments

Unwanted subject, Scales Street

