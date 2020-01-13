Jan. 6, 2020

Disturbance, South Hickory Street

Suspicious activity, West Monroe Street

Reckless driving, Chestnut Street and Highway 45

Motor vehicle accident, McDonald’s

Suspicious vehicle, Moon’s OK Tires

Report of gunfire, Meadowlane and West drives

Disturbing the peace, West Vine St

Disturbance, Smokey’s

Disturbance, West Vine Street

Report of gunfire, Smokey’s BP

Jan. 7, 2020

Assist fire department, North James Street

Reckless driving, Highway 45

Utility theft, Southview Apartments

Disorderly conduct, Marshall St

Reckless driving, Meadowlane and West drives

Jan. 8, 2020

Motor vehicle accident, Cadence Bank

Shoplifting, Piggly Wiggly

Disturbance, Shelaine’s Motel

Assist animal control, Vinewood Ln

Unwanted subject, Scales Street

Disturbance, Scales Street

Report of gunfire, Highway 25 carwash

Report of gunfire, Forrest Street

Report of fire, Message in Me Ministries

Assist Medstat, Glendale Circle

Jan. 9, 2020

Motor vehicle accident, Family Dollar

Disturbance, Chestnut and Monroe streets

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25

Disturbance, West Vine Street

Jan. 10, 2020

Unwanted subject, Albert Street

Breaking and entering, Highland Avenue

Domestic disturbance, Cook Drive

Request for officer, Tombigbee Motel

Disturbance, Marshall Street

Jan. 11, 2020

Disturbance, Boundary Street

Report of illegal activities, Smokey’s BP

Assist Medstat, Pullen Lake Road

Stolen property, Southview Apartments

Assist MedStat, East Madison Street

Unwanted subjects, Care Center of Aberdeen

Domestic disturbance, Poplar Street

Disturbing the peace, Paynes Place

Domestic disturbance, Southview Apartments

Public drunk, West Vine Street

Suspicious person, West Monroe Street

Jan. 12, 2020

Request for officer, Smokey’s BP

Unwanted subject, Poplar Street

Reckless driving, Pullen Lake Road

Assist MedStat, East Madison Street

Reckless driving, High Extended and South Thayer Avenue

Disturbing the peace, High Extended and South Thayer Avenue

Vehicle breaking and entering, South Locust Street

