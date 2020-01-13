Jan. 6, 2020
Disturbance, South Hickory Street
Suspicious activity, West Monroe Street
Reckless driving, Chestnut Street and Highway 45
Motor vehicle accident, McDonald’s
Suspicious vehicle, Moon’s OK Tires
Report of gunfire, Meadowlane and West drives
Disturbing the peace, West Vine St
Disturbance, Smokey’s
Disturbance, West Vine Street
Report of gunfire, Smokey’s BP
Jan. 7, 2020
Assist fire department, North James Street
Reckless driving, Highway 45
Utility theft, Southview Apartments
Disorderly conduct, Marshall St
Reckless driving, Meadowlane and West drives
Jan. 8, 2020
Motor vehicle accident, Cadence Bank
Shoplifting, Piggly Wiggly
Disturbance, Shelaine’s Motel
Assist animal control, Vinewood Ln
Unwanted subject, Scales Street
Disturbance, Scales Street
Report of gunfire, Highway 25 carwash
Report of gunfire, Forrest Street
Report of fire, Message in Me Ministries
Assist Medstat, Glendale Circle
Jan. 9, 2020
Motor vehicle accident, Family Dollar
Disturbance, Chestnut and Monroe streets
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25
Disturbance, West Vine Street
Jan. 10, 2020
Unwanted subject, Albert Street
Breaking and entering, Highland Avenue
Domestic disturbance, Cook Drive
Request for officer, Tombigbee Motel
Disturbance, Marshall Street
Jan. 11, 2020
Disturbance, Boundary Street
Report of illegal activities, Smokey’s BP
Assist Medstat, Pullen Lake Road
Stolen property, Southview Apartments
Assist MedStat, East Madison Street
Unwanted subjects, Care Center of Aberdeen
Domestic disturbance, Poplar Street
Disturbing the peace, Paynes Place
Domestic disturbance, Southview Apartments
Public drunk, West Vine Street
Suspicious person, West Monroe Street
Jan. 12, 2020
Request for officer, Smokey’s BP
Unwanted subject, Poplar Street
Reckless driving, Pullen Lake Road
Assist MedStat, East Madison Street
Reckless driving, High Extended and South Thayer Avenue
Disturbing the peace, High Extended and South Thayer Avenue
Vehicle breaking and entering, South Locust Street