Dec. 30, 2019
• Reckless driving, Highway 45 and MLK Street
• Request extra patrol, Tombigbee Inn
• Malicious mischief, S. Columbus Street
• Disturbance, Scales Street
Dec. 31, 2019
• Defrauding inn keeper, Tombigbee Inn
• Report of assault by juvenile, Whitfield Street
• Breaking and entering, Pullen Lake Road
• Disturbing the peace, W. Vine Street
• Shoplifting, Smokey’s
• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 145 N
• Report of gunfire, Monroe Street
Trespassing, Pecan Street
Jan. 1, 2020
• Request officer, Tombigbee Inn
• Fireworks, High and Long streets
• Shoplifting, Piggly Wiggly
• Assist fire department, Central Drive
• Report of gunfire, S. Meridian Street
• Stolen property, Albert Street
Jan. 2, 2020
• Report of gunfire, Minor Circle
• Disorderly conduct, Sprint Mart
• Disorderly conduct, W. Monroe Street
• Harassment, S. Meridian Street
• Disturbance of family, Burnett Street
Jan. 3, 2020
• Report of abuse, Cole Street
• Damaged property, Tombigbee Inn
• Stolen property, S. Columbus Street
• Breaking and entering, Forest Street
• Breaking and entering, Ogle Street
• Disturbance, Shelaine Motel
• Attempted robbery, Minor Circle
• Suspicious person, Pecan Street
• Unwanted subject, Burnett Street
• Stolen property, Scales Street
• Assist MedStat, Vine Street
Jan. 4, 2020
• Unwanted subject, My Classic Carwash
• Loud music, Club Park Drive
• Disturbing the peace, W. Monroe Street
• Suspicious person, S. Franklin Street
• Suspicious person, Park and recreation building
• Disturbance, Highland
Jan. 5, 2020
• Trespassing, S. Meridian Street Texaco
• Malicious mischief, Big John Road
• Threats, Big John Road
• Petit larceny, Shell
• Assault, Southview Apartments
• Suspicious person, Southview Apartments
• Shoplifting, Sprint Mart