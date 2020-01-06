Dec. 30, 2019

• Reckless driving, Highway 45 and MLK Street

• Request extra patrol, Tombigbee Inn

• Malicious mischief, S. Columbus Street

• Disturbance, Scales Street

Dec. 31, 2019

• Defrauding inn keeper, Tombigbee Inn

• Report of assault by juvenile, Whitfield Street

• Breaking and entering, Pullen Lake Road

• Disturbing the peace, W. Vine Street

• Shoplifting, Smokey’s

• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 145 N

• Report of gunfire, Monroe Street

Trespassing, Pecan Street

Jan. 1, 2020

• Request officer, Tombigbee Inn

• Fireworks, High and Long streets

• Shoplifting, Piggly Wiggly

• Assist fire department, Central Drive

• Report of gunfire, S. Meridian Street

• Stolen property, Albert Street

Jan. 2, 2020

• Report of gunfire, Minor Circle

• Disorderly conduct, Sprint Mart

• Disorderly conduct, W. Monroe Street

• Harassment, S. Meridian Street

• Disturbance of family, Burnett Street

Jan. 3, 2020

• Report of abuse, Cole Street

• Damaged property, Tombigbee Inn

• Stolen property, S. Columbus Street

• Breaking and entering, Forest Street

• Breaking and entering, Ogle Street

• Disturbance, Shelaine Motel

• Attempted robbery, Minor Circle

• Suspicious person, Pecan Street

• Unwanted subject, Burnett Street

• Stolen property, Scales Street

• Assist MedStat, Vine Street

Jan. 4, 2020

• Unwanted subject, My Classic Carwash

• Loud music, Club Park Drive

• Disturbing the peace, W. Monroe Street

• Suspicious person, S. Franklin Street

• Suspicious person, Park and recreation building

• Disturbance, Highland

Jan. 5, 2020

• Trespassing, S. Meridian Street Texaco

• Malicious mischief, Big John Road

• Threats, Big John Road

• Petit larceny, Shell

• Assault, Southview Apartments

• Suspicious person, Southview Apartments

• Shoplifting, Sprint Mart

