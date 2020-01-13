Those who qualified last week to run in the April 7 primaries include:
Mayor
Charles Scott (D)
Mike Bunch (I)
Ward 1 Alderman
Robert Devaull (D)
Terry Smith (D)
Police chief
Quinell Shumpert
Qualifying continues through Feb. 7.
