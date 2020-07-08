ABERDEEN – Incumbent Mayor Maurice Howard and incumbent Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom were re-elected Tuesday night, deciding Aberdeen’s next term of city officials.
Howard, who ran Independent, defeated fellow Independent candidate Mike Bunch and Democratic primary winner Toni Reece. Howard received a total of 873 votes, or 52 percent, compared to Reece’s 735 votes, or 44 percent, and Bunch’s 73 votes, or four percent.
Following his swearing-in late Tuesday night, Howard noted he is the only African-American mayoral candidate to be elected to a consecutive term in Aberdeen’s history.
Odom (D) defeated Independent candidate Harold Holliday Jr. with 236 votes, or 56 percent, to his 187 votes, or 44 percent.
Winners from June’s Democratic primary and run-off are Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes, Ward 5 Alderman John Allen and Police Chief Henry Randle.
In the election cycle’s early stages, Howard launched his ‘Me+3’ campaign with him and three aldermen who shared his vision for the city. As the year progressed, it expanded to a ‘Me+5’ campaign, which included Ward 4’s Independent candidate and Cubby Garth, who was not certified by the qualification deadline to run in Ward 5 but was a write-in candidate.
Write-ins, however, do not count unless there’s a death, resignation or removal of a candidate.
Tuesday night’s swearing-in solidified the original campaign as Nicholas, Garth and Haynes are part of his camp nicknamed The A-Team.
While the board officially convened at 10 p.m. Tuesday, it recessed until 5 p.m. today, when the administration will have its first meeting at City Hall.