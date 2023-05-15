Aberdeen School District’s students of the month recognized during the March school board meeting were kindergartner Milah Irons, first-grader Aubrehanna Loggan, second-grader Morgan Mitchell, third-grader Makynzi Hinton, fourth-grader Gabriel Robertson, fifth-grader Ariana Buchanan, sixth-grader China Blanchard, seventh-grader Akira Swindall, eighth-grader Serenity Ozah, ninth-grader Alisha Johnson, 10th-grader Autumn Evans, 11th-grader Madyson Watkins and 12th-grader Mario Blandin.
Aberdeen Elementary School’s top accelerated reader was Karston Ford.
AES support staff members of the month were Danielle Berghuis and Juria McKenzie. Belle-Shivers Middle School’s teachers of the month were Alexis Nabors and Dylan Dowthy, and the school’s support staff member of the month was Lee Johnson. Aberdeen High School’s teacher of the month was Katelyn Matthews-Quinn, and the school’s support staff member of the month was April Hazzle.
Bus driver of the month was Shirley Doss, and the food services employee of the month was Monica Johnson.
Aberdeen School District’s students of the month recognized during April’s school board meeting were kindergartner Major Haughton, first-grader Jayceon Gleghorn, second-grader Iyanna Randle-Hoskins, third-grader Chelsea Whitfield, fourth-grader Nigel Durrah, fifth-grader Taylor Simmons, sixth-grader Addison McCullough, seventh-grader Madison Ivy, eighth-graders Camille Jones and Dayton Buckingham, ninth-grader Asia Fields, 10th-grader Mylan Williams, 11th-grader Alaysia Prophette and 12th-grader Jakayla Randle.
Aberdeen Elementary School’s accelerated readers were Mohammed Alrezaki and Ryleigh Betters. Teachers of the month from AES were Amy Bell and Stacie Scott.
Belle-Shivers Middle School’s teachers of the month were Tomeka Trevillion and Alicia Wilson, and the support staff member of the month was Dorothy Ward.
Aberdeen High School’s teacher of the month was Alexia Balderas, and support staff member was Chris Dobbins. ACT 20+ Club honorees were Timothy Ewing and Alexandria Lenoir.
The bus driver of the month was Robert Davis, and the cafeteria staff member of the month was Rosie Smith.
