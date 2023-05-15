Aberdeen School District’s students of the month recognized during the March school board meeting were kindergartner Milah Irons, first-grader Aubrehanna Loggan, second-grader Morgan Mitchell, third-grader Makynzi Hinton, fourth-grader Gabriel Robertson, fifth-grader Ariana Buchanan, sixth-grader China Blanchard, seventh-grader Akira Swindall, eighth-grader Serenity Ozah, ninth-grader Alisha Johnson, 10th-grader Autumn Evans, 11th-grader Madyson Watkins and 12th-grader Mario Blandin.

