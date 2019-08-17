Aberdeen Bulldogs
FAST FACTS
Division: 4-3A
2018 record: 5-7, 2-3 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Alex Williams (1st year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
JaNolan Jones, LB/FB, Jr.
• Led the Bulldogs with 86 tackles, 2 forced fumbles as a sophomore.
C.J. Arnold, QB, Jr.
• First-year starter who Williams says has improved throughout the summer.
Daylan Copeland, OL, Sr.
• The Bulldogs’ lone returning starter on the offensive line.
COACHING ‘EM UP
New head coach Alex Williams won three-straight state championships in five seasons while an assistant at West Point.
OFFENSE
CJ Arnold (Jr.) moves into his first year at quarterback after starting at cornerback last season.
Jonathan Moore (Jr.) and Xavier Young (Jr.) will split time at running back. JaNolan Jones (Jr.) fills in at fullback.
Isaac Watson (Sr.) and Tae Johnson (Jr.) return at wide receiver. Malik Williams (So.), T.J. Fields (So.) and Jermaine Strong (Fr.) will fill the other spots.
On the line, Daylan Copeland (Sr.) is the lone returning starter. Williams said the other starters are still up in the air.
DEFENSE
On the line, Jaheim McMillian (Sr.) and Jenari Bell (So.) are returning starters, with Wyza Randle (So.) moving from linebacker to the line.
Linebackers is a strength for the Bulldogs with Jones and Moore returning in that spot. Jay Walker (Fr.) fills the other spot.
Strong and Johnson will play at corner, with Colby Johnson (So.) working at safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Demarcus Eubanks (So.) fills in the role of kicker after Aberdeen did not attempt an extra point last season. Williams said they are still searching for a punter but that Eubanks could possibly punt, too.
Tae Johnson, Strong and Watson could all return kicks.
X-FACTOR
The Bulldogs are young in key spots on offense with a first-year quarterback, running back and replacing several linemen. They need starters in those positions to mature quickly.
COACH SPEAK
“The honeymoon is over for us, and now we’re a family. They know I want the best for them and will push them to be where they’re supposed to be.” - Alex Williams