ABERDEEN BULLDOGS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 4-3A
2019 record: 1-10, 0-4 (No playoffs)
Head coach: Alex Williams (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Johnathan Moore, RB/SS, Sr.
• Rushed for 756 yards and 10 TDs as a junior despite missing time due to injury.
Jermaine Strong, QB/FS, So.
• Led the team in interceptions on defense; moves from receiver to quarterback on offense.
Jenari Bell, DT/TE, Jr.
• A player WHO will “demand a lot of double teams,” according to coach Alex Williams
COACHING ‘EM UP
Jon Hartley shifts into the defensive coordinator role this season after Burt Ashley left to coach at South Pontotoc.
OFFENSE
Jermaine Strong (So.) shifts from wide receiver to the quarterback role this season.
The Bulldogs’ strength on offense should be the running back tandem of seniors Johnathan Moore and Xavier Young.
C.J. Arnold (Sr.) moves back to wide receiver and will be joined there by Tae Johnson (Sr.) and T.J. Fields (Jr.). Tight ends Wyza Randle (Jr.), Jenari Bell (Jr.) and Jayden Walker (So.) can all factor into the offense as well.
On the offensive line, Braxton Cunningham (Jr.) starts at center, Tyrese Daniel (Sr.) at left guard and Jaquavis Walker (Jr.) at left tackle. The right guard and right tackle spots are still being worked out between Mike Walker (So.), JaNolan Jones (Sr.) and Tim Ewing (So.).
DEFENSE
Randle, Bell, Daniels and Jones are all returning starters on the defensive line.
Williams said he wants more speed on the field with linebackers such as Walker, Lilton Howard (Sr.), Kadarius Watkins (So.) and Jeffrey Sykes (So.).
Moore moves to strong safety with Strong and Fields in the mix at free safety. Arnold and Johnson can start at cornerback along with Tyler Stephenson (Sr.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicking and punting duties are still being determined. Strong and Johnson are likely candidates to handle returns.
X-FACTOR
Depth was an issue for the Bulldogs last year with injury troubles and will be again this season. Williams said he had 60 players sign up for football before school let out in the spring and has lost around 15 of those players since summer workouts began.
COACH SPEAK
“I think kids are starting to figure out. They already know my expectations and the coaching staff’s expectations, but I think they are having to adjust to those again. I think a lot of kids got fired up understanding that we have just been pushing forwards.” – Alex Williams
Melissa Meador