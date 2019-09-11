Oakland Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram, a first-round pick out of Mississippi State, is done for the season.
He'll be placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury to his shoulder in the Raiders' season opener.
Abram was hurt while making a play in the first half Monday night against the Denver Broncos but finished the game. Surgery is set for today.
"No question it's a big loss," coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday. “He's a big part of our future."
The Raiders were counting on Abram to be a key part of a revamped defense after drafting him 27th overall in April.
Abram had five tackles in his first NFL game and a pass breakup that led to his injury.