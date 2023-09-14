mcj-2023-09-20-news-access-vehicle-main.jpg

Staff members from Access Family Health Services in Smithville pose for a photo in front of the new mobile health care vehicle it acquired last week, which includes a dental and medical clinic.

 RAY VAN DUSEN I MONROE JOURNAL

SMITHVILLE – Providers and staff of Access Community Health Services celebrated the arrival of its HCV (Health Care Vehicle), also known as a mobile medical/dental clinic, Sept. 13.

