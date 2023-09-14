SMITHVILLE – Providers and staff of Access Community Health Services celebrated the arrival of its HCV (Health Care Vehicle), also known as a mobile medical/dental clinic, Sept. 13.
The top-of-the- line “clinic on wheels” was driven for more than 780 miles on a 12-and-a-half-hour journey to Smithville from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, where it was featured at the 19th Annual Mobile Health Clinics Conference.
The purchase of the unit was made possible through FY2021 American Rescue Plan Funding for nonprofit community health centers.
“To address whole-person care, we must address physical health, behavioral health and oral health,” said Marilyn Sumerford, executive director for Access Community Health Services. “This is a tool that will help us reach our mission of Access for All.”
The mobile medical/dental clinic integrates care and removes barriers by meeting people where they live, work and play to improve access to health services.
The wheelchair-accessible mobile clinic is 39 feet long with slide-outs and provides a reception and waiting area, exam room, dental operatory and sterilization area. Initially this unit will be used in locations with identified unmet medical and dental needs. After a few months of operation, locations will be re-evaluated to determine how the mobile unit can serve the communities’ needs.
The value of a mobile unit was discovered first-hand by Sumerford and staff when the Smithville Medical Clinic was destroyed by a tornado in 2011 and the dental clinic sustained major damage.
Coastal Family Health Center, a nonprofit community health center in Biloxi, loaned Access Family Health Services its mobile medical unit.
“Because of that generosity, we were quickly able to resume clinic operations and meet the needs of the community. We hope our area will not experience another disaster, but we will be ready to mobilize, should it happen,” Sumerford said.
Rural residents and those who have limited resources for dental prevention and treatment will benefit from the mobile unit, especially children, as it will help providers reach the students at schools where services are not currently available.
“Many members of our community face significant challenges – such as lack of transportation or lack of insurance – that prevent them from receiving regular medical and dental care,” Summerford said. “It is heart-wrenching to see children and adolescents repeatedly in the school clinics that are suffering from dental pain that needs immediate attention. These acute dental needs could be prevented or avoided if intervention is available early, is convenient and is cost-effective for the parents. We aim to provide a solution to keep children in school learning, and mobile health care is an additional Access Family Health Care initiative to increase access to quality care and improve the health of the community.
“Our team is looking forward to strengthening old relationships and building new ones in our communities. We are ready to roll,” Sumerford added.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.