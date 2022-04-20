FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, APRIL 24, 2022
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I did not know what to do with this collection: SPADES A-8-7-6-3-2, HEARTS 9-8, DIAMONDS ---, CLUBS Q-7-6-5-3, in second seat at favorable vulnerability. What do you think?
-- Two-suited, Honolulu, Hawaii
ANSWER: I would open a weak two spades. The spades are too weak for a preemptive three-spade call; after all, the hand could play much better in clubs. If the middle spades were better -- perhaps queen-jack-10-sixth -- I would open three spades to try to get my playing strength across. It goes against the grain to pass with so much shape.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Is there a way to find out whether partner has three- or four-card support after he raises my one-heart or one-spade response to two?
-- Asking Bid, White Plains, N.Y.
ANSWER: A natural and invitational two-no-trump bid is irrelevant once you have found a fit, so you can use that call as a forcing inquiry. This helps you to reach the right game and is especially relevant if you often raise with a semi-balanced or unbalanced hand with three cards in responder's major. For responses to the relay, see Spiral 2 NT (fourseasonsbridge.com).
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How far would you go to contest the part-score? How little might you have for a balancing action after an opponent transfers to hearts following their partner's one-no-trump opening and then passes, for example?
-- Tempered Aggression, Duluth, Minn.
ANSWER: You need less to act in the protective position than in a live auction, but you must not take it too far. On the above auction, the opponents may have only a seven-card fit. A shapely hand might act with limited values when the opponents have established a fit, but you need a bit more when they might not have an eight-card fit.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Should I alert a natural no-trump overcall when the range may be unexpected? For example, my partner and I play a balancing overcall of one no-trump over a major as 11-16 points.
-- Over the Top, Cartersville, Ga.
ANSWER: You do not need to alert any natural no-trump bids. It is up to the opponents to ask about the range. However, you should announce opening no-trump ranges in some places, such as England. Online you can alert anything (within reason) without any downside, I believe.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I picked up SPADES 4-2, HEARTS K-6, DIAMONDS A-8-5, CLUBS A-Q-9-7-6-2 and heard my left-hand opponent open four hearts. When my partner doubled for takeout, I bid five clubs and we missed a slam. My counterpart tried six clubs in the other room. Should I have done the same?
-- Put to It, Saint John's, Newfoundland
ANSWER: Five clubs might be the percentage action. When the opponents have preempted, I do not strive to bid marginal slams. The money is usually in deciding whether to declare or defend. Here, you have no guarantee that partner will cover your losers; moreover, the heart king could easily be wastepaper. With the club jack in addition, I might bid slam.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, contact ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION Editorial -uueditorial@amuniversal.com, Attn. Ryan Rice.)
COPYRIGHT 2022 UNITED FEATURE SYNDICATE, INC.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 800-255-6734