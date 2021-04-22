FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, APRIL 25, 2021
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner and I disagreed on this hand. I had: SPADES K-Q-10-8-3-2, HEARTS Q-10-3, DIAMONDS 10-4, CLUBS K-2 at love all. My partner passed, and my right-hand opponent opened one heart. I thought a jump to two spades was in order, despite it being weak. My partner preferred one spade. What do you reckon?
-- Passed Hand, Laredo, Texas
ANSWER: I think two spades is about right. With more shape or another card, I'd bid one spade, trying to reach game facing a good raise. But we will not miss a game if partner cannot bid on facing a two-spade call. The preempt serves to get the hand off our chest in one go and it might make things harder for the opponents. Of course, if partner were not a passed hand, one spade would be more attractive.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
You double a one-club opening with: SPADES A-K-9-7, HEARTS 10-8-3, DIAMONDS A-9-7-3, CLUBS Q-9 at game all and get a one-spade response from partner. Your right-hand opponent rebids two clubs. Would you raise?
-- Repeat Maneuver, Olympia, Wash.
ANSWER: To take another action after partner's forced bid should show extras, which we do not have. I would pass, expecting partner to balance fairly often. Then we can reach two spades. To bid two spades immediately would invite partner to compete further or try for game. With the club queen and either the king or ace, I would act here, but that basically represents a full trick improvement on the actual hand.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How do responsive doubles work? What are the mandatory conditions for them to apply?
-- Edgar Allan Pose, Great Falls, Mont.
ANSWER: After partner doubles an opener (be it a one-level opener or a preempt) and the next hand raises, double is takeout. Typically, it shows both majors if they have raised a minor, and it shows both minors if the opponents have raised a major -- as you can bid the other major if you have it.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Is there a way I can see the hands I have already played on BridgeBaseOnline?
-- Post-mortem, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
ANSWER: Yes. Just go the homepage and click on "Hand Records." You will be asked to log in, then you can type in your username (or anyone else's, if you would like to look at their hands as well) and set the time period you would like to search for. Hey presto!
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is the correct way to proceed if someone has misclaimed?
-- Legal Eagle, Muncie, Ind.
ANSWER: Call the director. Do not, under any circumstances, try to sort it out yourself, which could just make the situation worse. The laws on this subject are often changing, and it is hard to keep up. Nobody ever went wrong in these positions by calling the director.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
