Dear Mr. Wolff:
Partner opens one diamond and rebids one no-trump over your one-spade response. How would you proceed with SPADES A-J-8-5-4, HEARTS 9-4-3, DIAMONDS ---, CLUBS K-J-8-6-4?
-- Two-suited, Bellevue, Wash.
ANSWER: With a concentrated 5-5, I would certainly not sign off. If partner has a spade fit, four spades should have fair chances, but if he does not, we might struggle. This hand is much more useful for a suit contract than no-trump, after all. If I had a way to show a 5-5 invitational hand (maybe a jump to three clubs), I would do that. Otherwise, I would bid two clubs as the new minor, followed by two spades as a natural invitation.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
You have advised: "Retain the suit guarded to your right." What does that mean?
-- Tail-end Charlie, Bristol, Va.
ANSWER: Say you have ace-jack in dummy in a suit over your left-hand opponent's king-queen. In another scenario, dummy's ace-jack is sitting under your right-hand opponent's king-queen. If you compare these two suits, in the first, when you run your outside winners, your left-hand opponent must keep that suit. You get to see him discard in another suit, and you plan accordingly. By contrast, when the king-queen is on your right, over dummy, you have to discard from dummy before that player discards. In squeeze terminology, the menace is "positional."
Dear Mr. Wolff:
We play that cue-bids of the opponents' suit show a good raise of partner's suit, but we came unglued recently when I opened one heart and the next player overcalled three spades. How can we show a good hand with support without going past four hearts there?
-- Slam-try, Casper, Wyo.
ANSWER: At such a high level, raising to four of partner's major is wide-ranging rather than preemptive. The cue-bid should show at least game-going values even if it is below the game-level, so one could argue that it is acceptable to force to the five-level here.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner wants to play the Smith Echo at trick three against no-trump contracts if we cannot give the signal at trick two. Is this a good idea?
-- No Likey, Willoughby, Ohio
ANSWER: This is where you play high-low in a suit led by declarer to show that you like the suit led at trick one. You can also reverse the procedure and follow upward to show encouragement. I would apply this method only at trick two, and beware! This play is highly tempo-sensitive.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I picked up SPADES A-5-4-2, HEARTS Q-5-3, DIAMONDS 8-6, CLUBS J-5-3-2 and heard my left-hand opponent open one spade. My partner overcalled two clubs, and I raised to three clubs. The opening bidder doubled for takeout, allowing partner to redouble to show extra values. My right-hand opponent bid three spades. I passed, and we beat three spades by a trick with three no-trump cold. Should I have bid it?
-- Quick Tricks, Portland, Ore.
ANSWER: I might gamble three no-trump on the basis that my jack-fourth in clubs will help fill the suit and I have an ace as a quick winner.
