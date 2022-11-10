FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL UNIVERSAL
Dear Mr. Wolff:
As third hand, when you have followed to or discarded from a suit and later follow to partner's or declarer's lead in the same suit, do you show distribution with the number of cards you started with, or the number you have now?
-- Current Count, Richmond, Va.
ANSWER: Give present count from your remaining holding. Say you began with K-8-4, and the first trick goes to the king and declarer's ace. When partner or declarer plays the suit again, follow with the eight. Similarly, if you hold 8-7-5-4 and discard the four, later follow with the five. Returning a low card in partner's suit from a remaining doubleton might block the suit or allow declarer to duck the lead to partner.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Non-vulnerable, I picked up SPADES 9-6-4-3, HEARTS Q-2, DIAMONDS Q-7, CLUBS K-8-6-5-4. The hand to my right opened one diamond, and his partner responded two hearts (weak). My partner doubled, and the opener raised to three hearts. I passed and conceded 140. Three spades probably would have made our way. Should I have bid?
-- Competitive Auction, Sioux Falls, S.D.
ANSWER: I would have bid three spades. Partner presumably has length in both black suits for his double, and both sides can make lots of tricks in these scenarios. I would bid not clubs -- assuming a 3-2 spade split, we are likely to make the same number of tricks in spades as in clubs, but three spades is a level lower.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
You hold SPADES K-Q-10-8-7-6, HEARTS K-10-9-3, DIAMONDS A-3, CLUBS 5, vulnerable against not. You open one spade and hear your left-hand opponent double. Your partner raises to two spades, and the next hand passes. Would you make another bid?
-- Barrage, Atlanta, Ga.
ANSWER: I would bid three spades as a preempt, not to invite game. Three spades is likely to make, and the doubler might not have enough to act again over that, which would effectively force his side to the four-level. Incidentally, if both opponents had passed, some would play the reraise as invitational.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Do you have any rules for when four no-trump is natural and when it is ace-asking?
-- Murky Waters, Worcester, Mass.
ANSWER: Whenever trumps are set, four no-trump should be asking. Raising partner's no-trump bid is quantitative, as it is when you have no fit. If you want to ask for aces, start by agreeing the suit. Some play a jump to four no-trump in response to partner's opener as asking for aces (not key-cards). In passing, four no-trump is best used as a sign-off after one player bids three no-trump and the other hand tries for slam in a minor.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Just how far should one go in the search of overtricks at matchpoint scoring?
-- Pairs Pariah, Newark, N.J.
ANSWER: In a good contract, I tend to play safe. In a normal contract, go after overtricks if the odds are better than 50%, even at the risk of your contract. However, you should consider how the play has gone so far before deciding whether to play safely or all-out. Remember, you are not trying to get a top on every board, just to do better than most of the other pairs in the field.
