Dear Mr. Wolff:
How strong can a two-diamond response to a strong two-club opening be?
-- Always Waiting, Boise, Idaho
ANSWER: I would recommend playing two diamonds as waiting rather than negative. It is often best to let opener describe his hand, especially if it is balanced and he rebids two no-trump, after which the rest of the auction can revert to your usual structure. If, however, I had a good hand with a strong long suit, I would bid the suit.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
You pick up SPADES A-J-7-3-2, HEARTS K-7, DIAMONDS A-Q-8-6-5, CLUBS 5, vulnerable against not. Your left-hand opponent opens three clubs, and his partner bids three no-trump. What would you do over that?
-- Stealing Bases, Albuquerque, N.M.
ANSWER: Your right-hand opponent might have no more than a weak hand with club support, trying to talk you out of your vulnerable game. I would definitely act here, but a call of four spades would be unilateral. Since a call of four clubs suggests the majors, maybe a double for takeout is the least bad alternative. And yes, playing four clubs as both majors and four diamonds as diamonds and a major does make sense, but it would require a specific agreement.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is the best play for three tricks with this suit combination: ace-queen-10-low facing four small cards with plenty of entries?
-- Percentage Play, Ketchikan, Alaska
ANSWER: If you needed all of the tricks, you would play one to the 10 first, playing for king-jack-low onside. Is there a safety play? Cashing the ace first would create a guess if your left-hand opponent followed low on the second round. You can lead to the queen first instead, allowing for a singleton jack offside. If the queen fetches a low card, cross back to the other hand and lead up to the 10, thus allowing for king-jack-fourth onside.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
In first position, vulnerable, would you open two hearts or pass with SPADES 6, HEARTS K-Q-7-6-5-2, DIAMONDS J-10, CLUBS Q-J-9-3?
-- Run of the Miller, Saint John, New Brunswick
ANSWER: Never pass a hand with a decent six-card suit. This qualifies, so I open. How much better could I be for a weak two? A-J-9-3 in clubs would be worth a one-heart opening, but K-J-9-3 feels like a two-heart bid. A holding of K-Q-9-3 is on the cusp, with only two half-tricks on defense.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
The hand to my left opened a strong no-trump, and my right-hand opponent transferred to hearts. Opener completed the transfer to two hearts, and the next hand passed. Would you balance with SPADES 9-7-6-5, HEARTS J-2, DIAMONDS K-J-10, CLUBS K-J-10-4 at game all?
-- Wrong Vulnerability, Pittsburgh, Pa.
ANSWER: The opponents do not necessarily have an eight-card fit in hearts, and if partner does not have spades, you would be driving him to the three-level. In fact, your heart holding is more appropriate for defense than offense, and you could easily suffer a penalty if partner's shape is unsuitable, so I would go quietly. I'd need another ace or a bit more shape to bid.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
