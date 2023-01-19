"Praising all alike, is praising none." -- John Gay
Take a look at all four hands in our final deal of the week from the 1967 Par Contest, and decide whether you would rather declare four hearts as South or defend against that contract after the spade two lead.
South opens one heart and reasonably jumps to game at his second turn. West hits declarer's weak spot with a spade attack, and South is in danger of losing four tricks: two tricks in each major. He must pitch a spade loser on dummy's diamonds before drawing trumps.
After winning the first spade, cashing the diamond ace, overtaking the diamond queen with the king and shedding a spade on the diamond jack, it seems natural for declarer to start drawing trumps, but watch what would happen. East would win, cash one more spade and lead a fourth diamond. When declarer ruffed high, West could discard on that, promoting his heart eight to the setting trick.
Since ducking the first spade would not help declarer's cause, it is better for him to lead a fourth diamond after cashing the diamond jack. When East follows, South sheds his last spade, a loser-on-loser play to nullify the trump promotion in diamonds.
However, the defense has a further counter. West can pitch a club on the fourth diamond. Now East shifts to a club, wins the next heart, and persists with clubs to promote the heart eight anyway.
In summary: There is no way for declarer to succeed on accurate defense. As to whether West would find the right defense at the table ... that is a different matter.
