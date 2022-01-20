FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Recently, with SPADES A-Q-10-6-5, HEARTS A-J-10, DIAMONDS A-K-9-7-5, CLUBS ---, I opened one spade at favorable vulnerability. My left-hand opponent overcalled two spades, showing hearts and clubs, and my partner showed a three-card raise by cue-bidding three hearts. When my right-hand opponent doubled, I jumped to six spades, which failed on a bad trump split. Alas, six diamonds was cold. Should I have bid differently?
-- Choice of Slams, Honolulu, Hawaii
ANSWER: You might have had a grand slam on, but you also might have guessed that diamonds could easily be best, especially after West's two-suited overcall. I would start with four diamonds, natural in competition, and follow up with a six-diamond call, perhaps after a cue-bid of five clubs, to offer partner a choice.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Some well-established partnerships seem to have an advantage over less-experienced pairs; they know each other's styles along with their habits. Should there be some redress for this in the modern game?
-- Head Start, Huntington, W.Va.
ANSWER: It is true that experienced pairs have fewer mix-ups and often land on their feet in sticky situations, but one could argue that this is a fairly gained advantage. They have worked at their system, thus earning their good results. However, these players must strain not to take advantage of partner's deviation from the announced system -- such as a tendency to psych.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Say you pick up SPADES 7, HEARTS A-7-6, DIAMONDS Q-7, CLUBS A-J-9-8-7-6-3, no one vulnerable. You hear your left-hand opponent open one spade, your partner overcall three diamonds (preemptive) and your right-hand opponent raise to four spades. Do you bid?
-- Put to It, Selma, Ala.
ANSWER: It could easily be right to bid; both games could be making. But I'd expect partner's diamond trick, if any, to have a chance to stand up. Similarly, he might have a singleton club to lead, in which case our chances on defense look excellent. Meanwhile, if partner has made an aggressive overcall on 1=4=6=2 shape, we could go for a number. So I'd pass.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have heard talk of some tournaments being mixed in format, with some playing online and some in person at the venue. Can this really work?
-- Skeptical Sam, Mason City, Iowa
ANSWER: There are some players who are currently hesitant to rejoin live tournaments but would still like to participate. A hybrid event such as the one you suggest could work well, provided that the strength of each field is relatively balanced, so that the results are fair and meaningful.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
When does a cue-bid show a stopper rather than asking for one?
-- Common Practice, Casper, Wyo.
ANSWER: When three no-trump is a likely spot and you have no major-suit fit, three-level calls often show values rather than length, thus locating stoppers. The principle when the opponents have bid is that when they have shown one suit, a cue-bid asks for a stopper (as in fourth-suit forcing). When they have advertised two suits, a cue-bid shows a stop.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
