FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL UNIVERSAL
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, February 12, 2023
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I held SPADES J-5, HEARTS A-8, DIAMONDS K-7-5-3, CLUBS A-10-8-5-2 at unfavorable vulnerability and passed over my right-hand opponent's one-spade opening. The next hand raised to two spades, my partner bid three hearts and my right-hand opponent jumped to four spades. I doubled, and we quietly took that one down, for 100 points, but we had 11 tricks in clubs available. What went wrong?
-- Tough Luck, Galveston, Texas
ANSWER: I'd want a better suit for an overcall of two clubs. (Give me the jack or queen, maybe?) Partner's three-heart bid should be taken seriously, which somewhat suggests that my right-hand opponent has bid four spades on shape rather than power. That makes bidding something like four no-trump (two places to play) over four spades quite attractive, but I think I would double, expecting my partner to remove it with extra shape.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Which card would you lead from an ace-king-queen sequence against a suit contract?
-- Count Signal, Dayton, Ohio
ANSWER: I think the queen is the best card, perhaps counterintuitively. The reason is that your partner will often be able to see the jack and know that your lead is odd. In that case, he can signal count rather than attitude, and that signal is bound to be more useful to you.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
With your "Bid With the Aces" hand: SPADES 7-4, HEARTS A-Q-9-4, DIAMONDS A-J-9-5-3, CLUBS 9-5, would you double a one-club opening in second seat, and what sort of hand does a double show?
-- Gary Grey, Detroit, Mich.
ANSWER: If three-suited, short in the opponent's suit, the range is 10 or more. If balanced with a doubleton in their suit, you need a little more. The third type contains strong hands too good for an overcall -- say, 17 or more, with either a long suit or two suits, or a balanced hand too good for one no-trump. The double of one club can be short in diamonds but not a major. For a double of one heart or one spade, it works better to be short in clubs than diamonds. So, it is best to overcall one diamond.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Say you open one no-trump, partner transfers to hearts with a call of two diamonds and your right-hand opponent doubles to show diamonds. What is the best way to proceed as opener?
-- More Options, Muncie, Ind.
ANSWER: I think that completing the transfer should show a three-card fit, while passing should deny one. Some pairs play redouble as an offer to play, but I think a better use is to show three-card support and either wanting partner to play the hand or (my preference) happy to compete if partner's hand is suitable.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I picked up this monster in a teams game: SPADES A-K-Q-9-6-5-2, HEARTS ---, DIAMONDS A-Q-5-4-3, CLUBS 9. What would your bidding plan be, as dealer at favorable vulnerability?
-- Distributional Marvel, Honolulu, Hawaii
ANSWER: Even though I have enough for game in my own hand, I'd start slowly with one spade, leaving room to introduce my second suit and to explore slam. It is unlikely that one spade will end the auction when I have so much shape. If my partner responds and the opponents get involved, I will jump in diamonds next, which ought to be forcing.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, contact Andrews McMeel Universal Editorial -uueditorial@amuniversal.com, Attn. Ryan Rice.)
COPYRIGHT 2023 UNITED FEATURES SYNDICATE, INC.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL UNIVERSAL FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 800-255-6734