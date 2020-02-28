Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner and I play Lebensohl, whereby a two-no-trump response to a double of a weak two-bid is a puppet to three clubs, usually showing a weak hand. When should one break the puppet? – Pinocchio, Orlando, Fla.
ANSWER: When you have a hand that was too strong for an initial overcall or strong jump, say an 18-count with long spades after a two-heart opening, you should show your hand-type by bidding three spades. With a very strong balanced hand and a stopper in hearts, you can instead “raise” to three no-trump. Nebulous very strong hands can cue-bid. If you bid three clubs, you must be prepared to play there, even opposite clubs with a smattering of values.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Do you have some set rules as to when doubles are penalties or takeout (or something else)? My partner and I are struggling on this front. – Seeing Red, Harrisburg, Pa.
ANSWER: Doubles are penalties when we are in a force, we have doubled no-trump, or we have already made a value-showing double or redouble. Similarly, when we have tried to penalize them, doubles of run-outs are penalties. Where our side has agreed a suit and the opponents interfere, then unless double is specifically a maximal game-try double, it is for penalties. And when we have passed out our partner’s action, doubles of a balance are also penalties. The rest, which form the majority, tend to be for takeout.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How much would you say a one-no-trump response to a one-level overcall should show? Should it deny length in a bypassed major suit?
– Embarrassment of Riches, Monterey, Calif.
ANSWER: Traditionally, the no-trump response shows around 8 to 11 points. It should deny five cards in a bypassed major, but may have a decent four-carder. If you miss a four-four fit in the other major, that is just the rub of the green. At least you will find the more common (on that sequence) five-three fits. Two no-trump can be played as natural, showing the equivalent of 12 to 14.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I recently picked up this monster: SPADES A-K-8, HEARTS A-6-2, DIAMONDS A-K-Q-9-2, CLUBS K-4, and heard my right-hand opponent open three spades at love all. What would you do? – Caught Napping, Dubuque, Iowa
ANSWER: I would bid three no-trump. This is a very wide-ranging call, and we could easily miss a slam, but to do anything else would court danger. If I double and partner bids four clubs, what then? Three no-trump is the lesser evil, and it is our best chance to go plus.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Why can’t I claim honors anymore? Bring back the good old days! – Elastic Man, Dodge City, Kan.
ANSWER: They still count honors as part of the score in rubber bridge games, but it’s becoming harder to find such clubs. The problem is that duplicate bridge, where honors do not factor in, has become much more popular. Tournaments with rubber scoring are few and far between these days.
