Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have seen some pairs at our online club playing one diamond as guaranteeing four. How does this work?
-- Marshall's Machinations, Muncie, Ind.
ANSWER: In this style, open one club with precisely 4=4=3=2 shape, so that you will always have four diamonds when you open one diamond. I like this idea -- it makes raising diamonds far more comfortable with either four or even three diamonds in competition. Some go so far as to play that opening one diamond also promises an unbalanced hand. Then the one-club opener becomes far looser -- but again, there are other pluses from knowing you are facing shape.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner wants to play a one-no-trump overcall after both opponents have bid as artificial, showing the other two suits. Would you recommend this?
-- Sandwich Shop, Holland, Mich.
ANSWER: I would prefer to play it as natural, showing a good 15-count or as much as 18. It may appear to be more dangerous to come in when both opponents have bid, but in the modern game, your side could still easily have enough for game with a light opening and responder bidding on nothing. Also, many pairs no longer play penalty doubles here, anyway. Use a two-no-trump bid to show the other suits.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What would you open with this: SPADES A-K-Q-J-6-2, HEARTS A-J, DIAMONDS Q-9-4, CLUBS K-7, at game all?
-- Game-force, Willoughby, Ohio
ANSWER: I would open one spade. The hand has only eight sure winners. I would expect partner to respond to a one-level opening with one of the missing aces. If he passes, it is unlikely we will have a game. Meanwhile, if partner responds one no-trump, I will be well-positioned, able to raise to three no-trump to show this sort of hand. A two-no-trump opener is not absurd, but I'm too old for such malarkey.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How would you recommend we defend against transfer bids?
-- Jacoby Joust, Galveston, Texas
ANSWER: Concerning transfers after a one-no-trump opening in particular, I think that all doubles should be lead-directing, showing the suit they have bid rather than shown. Completing the transfer yourself or bidding no-trump can show a two-suited takeout of some sort. The only exception I would make is when the no-trump opening is weak, 12-14 or less, and you are an unpassed hand. Then double can show general values. Pass and then double for takeout.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Concerning online bridge, what is the protocol when a player misclicks in the bidding or play? Can he request an undo?
-- Online Obedience, Pottsville, Pa.
ANSWER: It depends on the rules of your event. Some organizations allow undos only in the bidding. In other games, it can be at the discretion of the non-offending side. I would allow an opponent to take back what is obviously a mistake, such as a ridiculous bid or an illogical lead or play, if asked. Some people might try to request an undo after forgetting the system or some such, but those are only a few bad eggs.
