Dear Mr. Wolff:
I held SPADES 10, HEARTS Q-5, DIAMONDS A-6-5, CLUBS A-K-Q-9-7-4-3, and when my right-hand opponent opened one diamond, I decided to overcall two clubs. My left-hand opponent doubled, my partner passed and my right-hand opponent bid two diamonds. I repeated my clubs at the three-level, which worked fine. But I wonder if I should have done more.
– Nervous Nelly, Dayton, Ohio
ANSWER: Your action was reasonable, though you easily could have missed three no-trump facing quite a limited hand. I think the choice is between a heavy two clubs at your first turn and an all-out gamble of three no-trump. Double would invite partner to bid the majors, perhaps forcing you to correct to clubs at too high a level.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I recently held SPADES K-6-5-3, HEARTS 9-8-6, DIAMONDS K-10-4, CLUBS A-Q-5 at love all. My partner opened one diamond, my right-hand opponent overcalled one heart and I doubled to show four spades. A preemptive raise to three hearts on my left was passed back to me. I doubled again, and partner bid four clubs. What now?
– Working Cards, Ketchikan, Alaska
ANSWER: I’d bid five diamonds. Partner is all but marked with short hearts, so my high cards are working overtime. Partner surely has at least five diamonds, so our fit will be adequate for a game contract. It is the absence of wasted values that makes this a sensible gamble.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How much of an influence should position have on deciding whether to preempt?
– Go Big, Dover, Del.
ANSWER: The seat you are in affects how aggressively you should preempt. As dealer, you can obstruct two opponents for the price of one partner. Anything goes in third seat, facing a passed partner. In second chair, a preempt could make life as awkward for partner as for the opponents. In fourth seat, preempts should suggest close to opening values since you would simply pass with a weak hand. (If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I enjoy watching online bridge, but I find that fewer and fewer matches are allowing kibitzers at the moment. Am I looking in the wrong places?
– Crazed Fan, Albany, Ga.
ANSWER: After the recent spate of online cheating, a lot of players feel more comfortable knowing that “self-kibitzing” is not possible. The top-class tournaments hosted regularly by ALT and World Bridge Tours all allow kibitzers for all of their matches, though, while the OCBL (Online Contract Bridge League) provides only delayed vugraph to its spectators for one match at a time.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Say you pick up SPADES Q-10-7-6-4, HEARTS Q, DIAMONDS A-K-Q-8-5, CLUBS J-2 at love all. You open one spade and hear two hearts on your left, three hearts (good raise) from partner, and three spades (heart raise) on your right. What say you?
– High-level Decision, Duluth, Minn.
ANSWER: I would bid four diamonds, natural, to show where I live and also indicate a lead to partner. It could be that this enables partner to bid on over five hearts with knowledge of a double fit, or to defend when appropriate. Calls of this sort are not slam tries – nor, in my opinion, do they set up a forcing pass.
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 800-255-6734