Dear Mr. Wolff:
I picked up SPADES J-8-6-4, HEARTS A-K-J, DIAMONDS A-K-2, CLUBS A-7-5 at unfavorable vulnerability. My partner passed, and my right-hand opponent opened a weak two spades. I doubled and then raised partner's Lebensohl two-no-trump response to game. The two-spade bidder had only ace-king-10-fifth in spades, and his partner held queen-nine-low, so a small spade lead allowed them to take the first five tricks. Were we just unlucky, or could I have done better?
-- Wild Man, Duluth, Minn.
ANSWER: You were unlucky in that you came up against someone who opens weak twos in second chair on a five-card suit. However, I would just overcall three no-trump. You might as well get the strong hand playing the deal and protect your spade holding. I admit that you might find yourself playing three no-trump rather than a suit game if partner is unbalanced, but you cannot win them all.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Some of the international online events are still going strong. Do you think they have a permanent place in the bridge calendar now?
-- Here To Stay, Memphis, Tenn.
ANSWER: Yes, these events boast a strong field, are easy to run, and are convenient to enter and play in. Nothing can replace a proper face-to-face international tournament, but these are good fillers.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Just when you pick up a promising hand like SPADES A-Q-J-9-5, HEARTS Q-9-6-5-3-2, DIAMONDS ---, CLUBS 5-2, partner ruins it by opening three diamonds. Your left-hand opponent doubles for takeout, and your right-hand opponent passes. Do you run?
-- Shape Unsuitable, Portland, Ore.
ANSWER: My partner could have a wide range of hands or suit qualities, and the opponents have passed for penalty, so I would definitely run. My hand has enormous potential if partner has even a doubleton -- much less three cards in either major. I would redouble for rescue, though you could bid three hearts and, if doubled confidently, run to three spades.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I play Leaping Michaels in all my partnerships, but I am unsure how strong these bids are. What do you think?
-- Two-suited, Honolulu, Hawaii
ANSWER: A jump to four of an unbid minor over an opponent's weak two (or three clubs), or even one of a major raised to two, shows at least 5-5 shape in that minor and an unbid major. A concentrated two-suiter such as ace-queen-jack-fifth in both suits with a little on the side would suffice. These bids should show good hands with good suits.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What sort of hand would you expect for a five-level opening?
-- Rare Bird, Houston, Texas
ANSWER: Five of a minor openings look just like a three-level preempt, but with more cards in the long suit and less suitability for three no-trump, thus not a solid suit. They do not show good hands. Five-of-a-major openings are very rare: They are best played as showing strong hands that are solid outside the trump suit. They ask partner to raise one level for each top honor they hold.
