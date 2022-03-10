FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, MARCH 13, 2022
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Can I open one no-trump with a five-card major, and if so, what are the sensible constraints?
-- Modern Maxim, Grand Forks, N.D.
ANSWER: I would tend to open one no-trump with a 5-3-3-2 shape. However, I might prefer to open the major with a maximum 17-count, to prevent us from missing a game when partner has support, but not enough to respond to a no-trump. I like to bid my suits when I have 5-4-2-2 distribution unless I have reversing shape but not the values for that call. With a five-card minor (but not four spades), together with two strong doubletons, a one-no-trump opening with 15-16 points is acceptable. If this doesn't work, it will be on me.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Say you pick up SPADES K-J-9-7-5-4-3-2, HEARTS ---, DIAMONDS 10-5, CLUBS A-6-4. With everyone vulnerable, your partner opens one diamond, and your right-hand opponent overcalls one heart. You decide to bid one spade, only to hear three hearts on your left, raised to four. You compete to four spades, but righty is there with five hearts. What now?
-- High Level, Tucson, Ariz.
ANSWER: I agree with one spade initially. A preemptive four spades would show less, and we could easily miss a slam. Now it might be best to press on to five spades with the eighth trump and great shape, but you have already shown some values by not bidding four spades directly, so you should pass and leave the decision to your partner.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Do you think it is good practice to tell your opponents about your honor-leads before play starts, or is the onus on them to ask?
-- Sharp Practice, Dover, Del.
ANSWER: Signals and spot-card leads can reasonably be divulged at the start of play. Honor-leads tend not to be, though perhaps people ought to mention if they lead second from touching honors or anything nonstandard like that. I like to ask when I am declarer. Online, it never hurts to alert your opponents before the stanza starts.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner and I cannot agree on which suit to open with 5-5 in the black suits. What do you think?
-- Old-Fashioned, Boise, Idaho
ANSWER: I would open one spade unless the suit is very poor, in which case I might start with one club. There is something to be said for preferring one club with a bad hand so that you can get the spades in without raising the level, but you might struggle to find a 5-3 spade fit after that. It often pays to get the boss suit into the auction for preemptive reasons.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
We missed a game recently. I held SPADES K-Q-J-2, HEARTS 8-6, DIAMONDS A-J-8, CLUBS A-Q-9-8 at game all. After two passes, the hand on my right opened one heart. I doubled, and my partner bid one no-trump. I raised to two, and he passed with a well-fitting 7-count. Should either of us have done more?
-- Close Call, Nashville, Tenn.
ANSWER: Much depends on what you perceive the range for the one-no-trump call to be. I'd say 5-10, so you bid your hand sensibly enough. Similarly, it is not clear that your partner should have done any more. Not every combined 24-count needs to be bid to game!
