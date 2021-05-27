Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner and I disagreed on this hand. I had SPADES 7-6-4-2, HEARTS A-Q-10-2, DIAMONDS A-Q-4-3, CLUBS 10. At game all, I opened one diamond in fourth seat. Partner responded one heart, and I raised to two. My left-hand opponent doubled, my partner redoubled and my right-hand opponent chimed in with three clubs. What now?
– Forcing Pass, Doylestown, Pa.
ANSWER: The redouble should set up a force to three of your side’s major, or at least three diamonds. Since you do not intend to defend three clubs doubled, I feel you should bid three hearts; the only question is whether to do so now or later. I opt for now.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is the appropriate course of action when you suspect an opponent of foul play after he takes a very strange action that works?
– Accusatory, Kansas City, Mo.
ANSWER: One thing you must not do is accuse them, either directly or indirectly. Instead, approach the director after the session and fill in a recorder form. This information is stored by the appropriate governing body. Eventually, if the player in question is guilty of foul play, the cumulative evidence will prove the point. If playing online, wait until the end of the round to report the facts to the director.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How do you play a pass of an opponent’s redouble? Say the auction goes one spade by your right-hand opponent, two spades from your left-hand opponent, double from your partner and redouble on your right.
– Penalty Pass, Portland, Ore.
ANSWER: Passing should be played as penalty here. If you do not play it that way, opponents may dig themselves out of trouble by redoubling. My rule is that passes of redoubles at the two-level or above are to play, while passes at the one-level are neutral, showing no clear direction, expecting partner to take it out. Even some passes over the trumps may be for penalty at the one-level if no fit has been found.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How far down would you have to be in a match to consider conceding?
– Chicken Run, Rockford, Ill.
ANSWER: I am a fighter, so I would not give up lightly. Even if you cannot realistically get the margin back, there is no honor in letting your opponents walk over you. You never know what can happen in a bridge match. The history books are full of famous comeback stories, but 80 IMPs in 16 deals is about the break-even point for me.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Say you hold SPADES J-7-4-3, HEARTS K-8-5, DIAMONDS 8-2, CLUBS A-10-7-2, with no one vulnerable. Your left-hand opponent opens a strong no-trump, your partner overcalls two spades (spades and a minor), and your right-hand opponent doubles for takeout. Would you bid?
– Support with Support, Columbia, S.C.
ANSWER: I would raise to three spades. It goes against the grain to pass with four-card support and some values. I doubt we have enough for game, but this will at least encourage partner to lead a spade against three no-trump rather than trying a sneak attack in his second suit, which is probably diamonds. This also makes it harder for the opponents to compete in safety.
