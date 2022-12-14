FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL UNIVERSAL
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, DEC. 18, 2022
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Say you open one club as dealer at favorable vulnerability with SPADES 7-6-2, HEARTS A-10-8-6, DIAMONDS K-5, CLUBS A-8-3-2. Your left-hand opponent overcalls one spade, and your partner bids two diamonds. What say you when the next player passes?
-- Rabid Rebid, Dodge City, Kan.
ANSWER: This is awkward. A modernist might bid two no-trump, showing only his hand-type, and rely on partner to check back for a stopper if he does not have one. However, that person could easily end up playing the wrong part-score. You could raise diamonds, overstating your support, or try two hearts. That does not promise extras when you cannot rebid your suit at an economical level, but it does suggest real clubs. This last action seems like the least of the three evils.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
In online play, should one always grant an undo when someone misbids?
-- Unknown Motive, Jackson, Miss.
ANSWER: You can often tell when it is a "misclick" as the perpetrator will ask for their call back fairly quickly. If so, by all means accept the undo request if the rules of the game allow it. If the pause is a long one, or if the next hand has had their turn, it is better to call the director. Some bad eggs will ask for an undo when they realize they have forgotten their system, but one strives to trust in the ethical majority.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
When the auction is forced to game, and a suit has been agreed, jump to game?
-- Fast Arrival, Durham, N.C.
ANSWER: If playing the Principle of Fast Arrival, taking up all that bidding space shows a rock-bottom minimum for your bidding so far. This is simplest if not best. It makes sense, I suppose, because cue-bidding below game is freed up for hands that want to investigate slam. However, some play "picture bids," whereby a jump to game shows a minimum with good holdings in your bid suits but no outside controls. This is descriptive if slightly more complex.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Holding SPADES ---, HEARTS K-J, DIAMONDS A-Q-10-5-3, CLUBS A-J-10-7-5-4, what should I do over my right-hand opponent's weak two-spade opening, with no one vulnerable?
-- Minor Mayhem, Sioux Falls, S.D.
ANSWER: I cannot see an intelligent way to consult partner, so I would apply the pressure with an unusual four-no-trump bid, showing the minors. My hope is that at least one side can make a game, in which case this should turn out all right.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Should a pass by your side be forcing when an opponent who has already passed raises his partner's preempt to game? It seems as though we will have the balance of power in this scenario, so we should always be doubling them or bidding on.
-- Big Fit, Wausau, Wis.
ANSWER: Just because you have the majority of high cards does not mean you can make anything, or that the opponents cannot, especially since third-in-hand preempts can be a bit stronger than in other seats. I use forcing passes only when our side has set up a game-force, or when we have shown a limit bid facing an opener.
