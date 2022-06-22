FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, JUNE 26, 2022
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is your advice about when to lead low from a holding that is headed by a two-card sequence?
-- Rules Schmules, Rockford, Ill.
ANSWER: I normally lead top of a sequence against suits, but against no-trump, later rounds of a suit often matter more. Sometimes you may give up a quick trick early in the hand to facilitate running the suit later on, whereas leading an honor can block the suit or crash partner's high card. Thus, from a four-card holding headed by a two-card sequence with no relevant intermediate, I tend to lead small against no-trump at trick one.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Holding SPADES A-K-9-3-2, HEARTS 8-6, DIAMONDS A, CLUBS A-Q-6-4-3, vulnerable against not, I bid two hearts over my right-hand opponent's one-heart opening, showing spades and a minor. My left-hand opponent raised to three hearts, and my partner volunteered four clubs, pass or correct. The next hand bid four hearts, and I bid five clubs, passed back to my right-hand opponent, who bid five hearts. I took the push to six clubs, but we lost the first two heart tricks. Was I too trusting here?
-- Take the Money, Wichita Falls, Texas
ANSWER: I would not count on partner having short hearts here; I would double. Slam might not make even when partner does have shortness in hearts. You might be missing the club king, or spades could break badly, which could prove too much to handle in a nine-card fit.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have caught wind of some players deliberately throwing away international match points, to place themselves in the lower qualification bracket in some events, if they feel their carryover will not be enough for the top section. What do you think of such tactics?
-- Inactive Ethics, Memphis, Tenn.
ANSWER: One should always try one's best at the bridge table. It is not fair to the other contenders otherwise. In that specific situation, I would want to be in the top section to play in the best standard event I could.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is the most worthwhile meaning for a three-no-trump response to partner's major-suit opening?
-- Jump the Gun, Durango, Colo.
ANSWER: Some (mistakenly, in my opinion) use the call as a 12-count or 13-count with three-card support for partner in a 4-3-3-3 shape, just to offer a choice of games. I prefer three no-trump to show a good raise to four of the major, similar to a preemptive raise but with a high card more. This way, partner can investigate slam if he has a really good hand.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Holding SPADES Q-J-10-2, HEARTS A, DIAMONDS A-Q-J-8-2, CLUBS 8-4-2 at unfavorable vulnerability, I opened one diamond and raised partner's one-spade response to the two-level. We missed a game that could have been beaten in theory, but it was not in practice. Should I have done more?
-- Shapely Raise, Kansas City, Mo.
ANSWER: I think I would bid three spades. The 5-4-3-1 shape has strength in its long suits. Your partner does not need much to make four spades a worthwhile contract; just ace-fifth in spades and a third-round club control will do.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, contact ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION Editorial -uueditorial@amuniversal.com, Attn. Ryan Rice.)
COPYRIGHT 2022 UNITED FEATURE SYNDICATE, INC.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 800-255-6734