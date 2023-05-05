FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL UNIVERSAL
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, MAY 7, 2023
Dear Mr. Wolff:
You hold SPADES 7, HEARTS K-Q-J-8-3, DIAMONDS Q-9-4, CLUBS 10-9-5-3 and hear partner open one spade. When you respond one no-trump, partner jumps to three spades. Do you bid on?
-- Misfit, Tucson, Ariz.
ANSWER: I would let this one go. We might have enough for game, but the singleton in partner's suit does not bode well. The unsupported diamond queen is of questionable value, too. If I thought three spades and three no-trump would require the same favorable layouts to succeed, I might gamble three no-trump, but that is not the case here. Unless partner has short clubs, four spades is unlikely to be great.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What should be the minimum holding for a lead-directing double over an opponent's transfer response to one no-trump?
-- Blue Flag, Jackson, Tenn.
ANSWER: Since the opponents might still have a playable fit in the suit you are considering doubling, you would like to hold a five-card suit of ace-jack-10-fifth or better (or perhaps a solid four-bagger) to put partner onto the best lead. Requirements may be relaxed at the three-level or higher. Be more inclined to act when any other possible lead from partner looks uninviting, though.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I picked up SPADES ---, HEARTS 9-6, DIAMONDS K-J-10-7-6-4-3-2, CLUBS 9-8-2 with no one vulnerable. My left-hand opponent opened a weak two spades, my partner bid three hearts and the next hand said four clubs, alerted as showing club values and a fit for spades. How would you plan the bidding from there?
-- Pressure Play, Sioux Falls, S.D.
ANSWER: I would gamble on five diamonds. Four spades is probably making, given this club holding. I hope that either five diamonds will be a profitable sacrifice, or the opponents will save me by bidding on. I would probably have a similar guess if I bid just four diamonds -- except that the opponents would then be in a better position to make the right decision.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
One of my opponents took a long time to make a normal-looking play recently. I thought they had a problem and took a losing line of play because of it. Should I have any redress?
-- Inferior Inference, Trenton, N.J.
ANSWER: When it comes to this sort of inference (based on speed of play or hesitation), you draw inferences at your own risk. If you think an opponent has deliberately misled you, by all means call the director and politely explain the situation without making intemperate accusations.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I know forcing passes may apply when we have established a game-force and the opponents have intervened, or if we have bid constructively to game and they have sacrificed. Are there any other scenarios where a pass should be encouraging and a double discouraging?
-- Consultation Fee, Bremerton, Wash.
ANSWER: The ones you mention are the main examples, but there is a case for playing a forcing pass at the five-level when one of you has opened and the other has shown constructive or better values. Some also say that a pass should be forcing when an opponent preempts and their passed-hand partner raises to game.
