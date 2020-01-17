FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 19, 2020
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Do you think ACBL nationals are worth playing, considering time and cost?
-- Bridge Billy, Lexington, Ky.
ANSWER: Definitely. The best players from across the globe gather at the various nationals, and the events there are among the most prestigious on the bridge calendar. Yes, it is expensive, but the bridge is great, the atmosphere is terrific, and you can play as much as you want against some top-class players. What more could a bridge enthusiast ask for?
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner and I had a misunderstanding about the meaning of a bid here: My partner opened one heart. I jumped to two spades, which we play as natural and weak, and my partner rebid three hearts. Should that be forcing? I passed, holding SPADES A-J-10-5-4-2, HEARTS 8, DIAMONDS Q-8-3, CLUBS 10-9-2, and we missed an easy game.
-- Shift in Gear, Huntington, W. Va.
ANSWER: I can see why it should be forcing. How else can partner offer you a choice between four hearts and three no-trump? After all, you could have anything from a small singleton heart (or maybe a void) to a doubleton honor. If partner has a weak opening hand with long hearts, he should pass and stay low. For the record, this hand is probably too strong for a weak jump shift.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What methods do you play after your opponents overcall your strong no-trump opening with an artificial two diamonds, showing one major suit?
-- Too Many Methods, Olympia, Wash.
ANSWER: That convention, part of Woolsey, or Multi-Landy, is commonplace nowadays. When the overcaller has not shown length in the suit bid, double to show values, setting up penalty doubles with a forcing pass through spades. Two-level suit bids are natural and non-forcing, while higher bids follow the Lebensohl convention. See kwbridge.com/leb-1nt.htm. This scheme can be followed after pretty much any artificial bid.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How would you play one no-trump in the "sandwich" position? Say the hand on your right opens one diamond, you pass, your left-hand opponent responds one spade, and partner bids one no-trump. Is this better played as two-suited or as natural and strong?
-- Sandwich Seller, Glenridge, N.J.
ANSWER: I prefer it to be natural and strong, requiring slightly more than a direct one-no-trump overcall. The fact that both opponents have bid means little these days, with players opening lighter and responding on nothing. Do not be surprised to find yourself having enough opposite to raise to game confidently! Fourth hand's call of two no-trump can be used to show the other two suits, with real extra shape.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner was unimpressed by my action on this hand. I had SPADES A-K-Q-4, HEARTS 7-6-2, DIAMONDS 10-4, CLUBS 9-8-7-2, and my right-hand opponent opened one club as dealer. I was at favorable vulnerability and opted for a lead-directing one-spade overcall. Was that so bad?
-- Under Fire, Texarkana, Texas
ANSWER: I would make the same bid, but only when non-vulnerable. Spades is "where you live," and you desperately want one led. What is more, this overcall takes up a fair amount of the opponents' bidding room. If your side were vulnerable, you would want a real hand for an overcall: either a fifth spade to justify competition, or slightly better values.
