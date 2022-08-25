FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 28, 2022
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Is it ethical to claim as a defender?
-- Straight Up, Wausau, Wis.
ANSWER: It is a good idea to claim when you yourself have the rest of the tricks, but only when your partner's actions cannot matter. Never try to do this when your partner could still win a trick, as there is always the chance that he could make a mistake through carelessness, no matter how obvious the position. You are not allowed to remove partner's losing option in this manner.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is the correct protocol when responding to the trump queen ask in a Roman Key-card Blackwood sequence?
-- Next Step, Willoughby, Ohio
ANSWER: The trump queen ask is usually the first artificial step after the first key-card response. If responder returns to the trump suit, it denies the trump queen, while a new suit promises the queen as well as the king of that suit. You can jump to slam with the trump queen and nothing else, and you can bid five no-trump with the trump queen, no kings and some extras. If you can only bid the trump suit at the slam level, that has to deny the trump queen, so five no-trump shows the queen but nothing else. New suits retain the same meaning as above.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Are there any circumstances in which you would not lead from an ace-king sequence against a suit contract?
-- Get a Look, Columbia, S.C.
ANSWER: Laying down a top card to get a look at dummy and a signal from partner is often very desirable. However, it might help declarer. If the ace-king is in the trump suit, leading one may just concede a tempo, which could also be said of a suit that an opponent has shown great length in. It might also hamper you to lead a top card in a suit an opponent is short in. In those circumstances, you might even consider leading a trump.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
When does friendly table chat cross the line? An opponent of mine announced during the middle of a hand that he was not going to throw any more cards from a particular suit. Is that sort of statement called for?
-- Non-playing Coach, Troy, N.Y.
ANSWER: This is not acceptable, as it could be transmitting unauthorized information to partner. Ideally, no comments should be made during the bidding or play, but bridge is a social game at most levels. Just be sure not to say anything that could be construed as coaching!
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What would you open with SPADES K-Q-J-10-9, HEARTS A, DIAMONDS K-Q-J-7, CLUBS K-Q-5?
-- Massive Hand, Detroit, Mich.
ANSWER: I would open two clubs. When as little as the club jack opposite might be enough for game, I cannot realistically start with one spade. (This is the suit opening most likely to end the auction because partner will not strain to respond one no-trump with a minimum and no fit.) Swap the black suits, and I would probably open one club, since opening two clubs would leave me in a much worse position to describe my hand economically.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, contact ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION Editorial -uueditorial@amuniversal.com, Attn. Ryan Rice.)
COPYRIGHT 2022 UNITED FEATURE SYNDICATE, INC.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 800-255-6734
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.