Dear Mr. Wolff:
Am I allowed to draw inferences from my opponents' hesitations?
-- Table Presence, Montreal
ANSWER: Yes, you are, but do so at your own risk. Unless you feel that you have been deliberately misled, perhaps by someone taking a long time to play a singleton, you will receive little sympathy from the director if you make a losing bid or play and then seek redress. Of course, you must strain not to infer anything from partner's tempo, as difficult as that may seem.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Say I hear a three-diamond opening on my left, and then my partner bids three no-trump. What do my bids mean now?
-- Jubilant Jeremy, Little Rock, Ark.
ANSWER: Partner could have the equivalent of a strong one-no-trump opening, or as much as a two-no-trump opener. He could certainly have a running suit of his own. For this reason, you should not pull to a different game without good reason. Four clubs can be used as a range-ask, by steps, or as Stayman, with four no-trump in response suggesting a long suit. Combine that with transfers, I suggest.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I held this monster the other day: SPADES A-K-Q-8-7-5-4-3, HEARTS ---, DIAMONDS A, CLUBS K-9-5-3, and heard my partner open one heart! How would you proceed?
-- Slam Force, Dover, Del.
ANSWER: I would not stop below slam, I think. I could bid four no-trump, which ought to be ace-asking rather than a key-card ask, but partner's response would only be of use if he showed zero or two aces. So I would start slowly with one spade, or two spades if you play that as strong, and hope to set spades as trump later on. If partner can cue-bid four clubs at some stage, I may know that he has the ace and be able to try for greater things.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What would you bid over a one-heart opening from your right-hand opponent, holding SPADES A-K-8-7-6-3, HEARTS 10, DIAMONDS Q-9-8-5-2, CLUBS 3?
-- Two-suited, Duluth, Minn.
ANSWER: With a sixth card in my major and such better spades than diamonds, I would usually bid my longer suit first, but I really only have the values for one action here, so I suppose I ought to try two hearts, a Michaels cue-bid showing spades and a minor. This gets the hand off my chest for the most part. At some vulnerabilities, I might jump to three or four spades.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What honor leads would you recommend against no-trump contracts?
-- Plain and Simple, Willoughby, Ohio
ANSWER: I would advocate standard honor leads, except that the king is a strong lead, asking partner to unblock any honor he has or otherwise provide a count signal. This makes it easier to cash out in a suit when you have a strong holding. Be warned, though -- you should only lead the king from a holding that is solid apart from partner's hoped-for honor. Lead the king from king-queen-10-nine-low, but not from king-queen-nine-fifth. The queen may therefore be either from queen-jack or a weak king-queen holding. All honor leads other than the king ask for an attitude signal.
