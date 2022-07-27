FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, JULY 31, 2022
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How would you rate passing for penalties with SPADES 9-6-5-3, HEARTS A-9-4-2, DIAMONDS 6-5-2, CLUBS 6-3 after your partner doubles your left-hand opponent's second-seat three-heart opening at love all?
-- Big Risk, Panama City, Fla.
ANSWER: Passing could be the winner, but there is no reason to think your partner has four defensive tricks. You have a fit for the other major and should therefore just bid three spades. Passing is too big a risk. Leave that kind of move for more desperate times.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Against a suit contract, should I encourage from queen-third after partner leads the ace of a suit he has overcalled in and dummy comes down with three small cards?
-- Empty Echo, Montreal
ANSWER: In general, I would encourage when partner leads the ace and I hold the queen. However, you expect declarer to ruff the third round here, so unless you do not want partner to shift, you ought to discourage. Encouraging would no doubt persuade partner to try to deliver a ruff, which could give away a tempo. If you have raised the suit and you encourage, partner will assume you hold the queen.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
You pick up SPADES A-4, HEARTS A-J-10-5-2, DIAMONDS 7-5, CLUBS 9-7-5-2, everyone vulnerable, and witness the following uncontested auction, starting with your left-hand opponent: one diamond - one heart - one no-trump - two no-trump - three no-trump. Do you hazard a double?
-- Light-hearted Lightner, Kansas City, Mo.
ANSWER: I think doubling is a fair gamble. My opponents have had an invitational auction, suggesting my partner has something over there. If he can lead hearts twice through the dummy, we might be able to set up our suit. Certainly, a heart looks like the best opening lead for the defense. I would prefer to have another spot-card such as the heart nine, but at least three no-trump is unlikely to make overtricks.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I saw the term "combination finesse" in a magazine and did not understand it. Is it the same as a double finesse?
-- Tainted Terminology, Dodge City, Kan.
ANSWER: My bridge lexicon suggests that a double finesse is a type of combination finesse where you take more than one finesse in a suit. However, a combination finesse can be taken for any number of tricks. A double finesse allows for the possibility of losing no tricks (say, two small facing A-Q-10). Two small facing ace-jack-10 is a combination finesse because you will surely lose a trick at some stage.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How would you value this hand facing a strong no-trump opening: SPADES 5-4-3, HEARTS K-J, DIAMONDS A-K-Q-9-5, CLUBS A-8-5?
-- Practical Player, Dover, Del.
ANSWER: I would simply raise to six no-trump. A subtle approach to try and locate a diamond fit might tip the defenders off as to the best lead. I'd expect the small slam to be cold and the grand to be no better than a finesse, and I have no scientific way to guarantee it.
** ** **
