Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is your view on the boycott of Italy in last year's online European qualifier for the world championships and the ban this year on Russia and Belarus?
-- Follow Suit, Walnut Creek, Calif.
ANSWER: Italy tried to field a player who was convicted of cheating, had not confessed and had not been accepted back by the bridge community. All the other nations refused to play against them because of this. By contrast, the decision to ban Russia was made by the organizers, based on the country's military actions. Both decisions seemed entirely reasonable to me.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How should I handle the suit combination of ace-queen-small facing jack-10-fourth for all the tricks?
-- Percentage Play, Bremerton, Wash.
ANSWER: Unless you have a read of the hand, you are not going to play West for king-doubleton precisely, when leading to the queen and then cashing the ace would be best. In isolation, the correct line is to start with a low card to the queen, in case there is a singleton king on your left, and then cross back to advance the jack if entries permit. If not, lead out the jack on the first round.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How would you have bid this hand? North had SPADES A-K-J, HEARTS Q-7-2, DIAMONDS ---, CLUBS A-K-Q-J-8-6-3, facing SPADES 10-8-7-2, HEARTS ---, DIAMONDS A-K-J-9-7-6-5-4, CLUBS 10. North opened two clubs at our table. South responded four no-trump and then bid six diamonds over five spades. North converted to six no-trump for down three. Should South have bid seven diamonds?
-- Bidding Problem, Durango, Colo.
ANSWER: South must respond three diamonds at his first turn, then bid four diamonds over four clubs and repeat his diamonds again over five clubs. Five diamonds would no doubt make, but six diamonds is a fair spot. Responder might pass five clubs or even raise to six clubs, which is no worse than the spade finesse. Opener's two clubs, planning to bid his suit next, was sensible enough.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Holding SPADES J-4, HEARTS 6, DIAMONDS 10-8-7-6-4, CLUBS A-K-9-5-4 at love all, would you double after your left-hand opponent opened one heart, partner overcalled one spade and your right-hand opponent raised to three hearts?
-- Responsive, Huntington, W.Va.
ANSWER: I would double for takeout, showing some values while bringing the minors into the picture. I have tolerance for spades and can stand a rebid there. Given that partner has at most three hearts, this will go wrong only when he has 5=3=3=2 shape. Even then, he might occasionally be able to profitably pass the double for penalties.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is the minimum holding one should have for doubling a transfer to show the suit? For example, your left-hand opponent opens one no-trump, and the hand to your right transfers to hearts.
-- Lead Director, Dover, Del.
ANSWER: You should nearly always have at least five cards in the suit (although this is not mandatory for higher-level doubles), probably with at least two of the top three honors. The idea is to put partner onto the best lead, and you do not want him attacking from something like queen-doubleton when you merely hold ace-fifth. Be aware that opener might have a strong holding in the suit too, and he might be able to redouble.
