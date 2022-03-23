FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, MARCH 27, 2022
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Do you think online bridge is here to stay?
-- Passing Fad, Edmonton, Alberta
ANSWER: Yes, I think so. The online version offers convenience and safety, albeit that version of the game is very different and, for some, less enjoyable than playing face to face. I imagine there will be a mix of online events and live ones moving forward.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I had this hand lately: SPADES K-6-2, HEARTS J-8-7-2, DIAMONDS K-10-8-6, CLUBS 5-4, at love all. My partner opened one heart, and the next hand overcalled one no-trump. I bid two hearts and then three hearts over my left-hand opponent's two spades. That went one down. Should I have jumped to three hearts directly, trying to entice my opponents to go too high?
-- Fell Swoop, Dayton, Ohio
ANSWER: I think the route you took was sensible enough. The opponents might not have been able to bid over two hearts. If you had fewer spades, it would be clearer to jump and take up their space. To bid three hearts immediately could take your side too high even as it forces the next hand to commit himself at a higher level. It really depends how likely you think it is that fourth chair will want to compete. Normally, it is best to get where you intend to go quickly.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Would you bid over your right-hand opponent's four-heart opening at love all, holding SPADES Q-J-10-4-3, HEARTS ---, DIAMONDS K-8-7-5-3-2, CLUBS K-9?
-- Mandatory Mayhem, Albany, Ga.
ANSWER: I would bid four spades. This could end (extremely) badly, but it is just as dangerous to pass and potentially concede a double game swing. Should I run if they double me? I will try to judge from the tempo of the auction as to whether my left-hand opponent has a trump stack or general values.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I find bidding over preempts to be a trying business. How do I know if a double of a high-level opening is for takeout or penalty?
-- Chat Room, Texarkana, Texas
ANSWER: Doubling any call lower than four hearts is best played for takeout. Over four spades or at higher levels, your double is generally cards, meaning you will occasionally have to pass with a trump stack. In response to those higher-level doubles, the general rule is to remove the double with real shape, but to pass if balanced.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Do you treat an opponent's short-club opening as natural?
-- Defensive Dogma, Kenosha, Wis.
ANSWER: I do, yes, except that I think a three-club overcall should be natural, as should a pass followed by a club bid. I would play an immediate two-club cue-bid as Michaels, showing the majors. In a regular partnership, if the opponents use a one-club opener on all balanced hands with as few as two cards, you might play two clubs as natural and two diamonds as Michaels.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, contact ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION Editorial -uueditorial@amuniversal.com, Attn. Ryan Rice.)
COPYRIGHT 2022 UNITED FEATURE SYNDICATE, INC.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 800-255-6734