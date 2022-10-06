FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2022
Dear Mr. Wolff:
With all vulnerable, I dealt and opened one diamond, holding SPADES K-Q-9-7, HEARTS A-Q-8-5, DIAMONDS Q-10-4, CLUBS J-9, which my partner hated. He responded one no-trump with SPADES 8-6, HEARTS J-9-2, DIAMONDS 8-7-5-3, CLUBS A-5-4-3. When the opponents came in with two spades, he competed unsuccessfully to three diamonds.
-- Much the Miller, Seneca, S.C.
ANSWER: The one-diamond opening is fine -- not enough for a strong no-trump and not a one-club opener -- except by agreement. You cannot pass, and presumably one of a major would show five. I do not mind a one-no-trump response, or pass, but after that your partner should have stayed quiet.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Do we have any recourse when someone psychs against us? An opponent raised his partner's one-spade to two on a 1=3=4=5 yarborough the other day. They played there, down two, when three no-trump was cold our way.
-- Recorder Form, Levittown, Pa.
ANSWER: Make sure to record the deal and send it to your authorities. They will file the report, mainly to make sure this pair does not do this too much in the future, as it does require an alert if it is a habitual part of their agreements. A one-no-trump response with that same hand is less "out there"; many might do that.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Holding SPADES A-10-8-5-3, HEARTS A-5, DIAMONDS A-3-2, CLUBS J-7-3, you open one spade, your partner responds two clubs and you rebid two no-trump (normally 12-14). Partner bids three spades, and you cue-bid four diamonds, implying slam suitability in context. Partner now cue-bids four hearts; what next?
-- Trick Counting, Mason City, Iowa
ANSWER: I'd sign off in four spades. Despite my three key-cards, I have no extras for my bidding, given that I already cue-bid here, with no intermediates. With the club queen instead of the jack, I might do more. Here, I really do not have anything extra to show.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I have noticed that some pairs put an invitational hand with five spades through Stayman in response to one no-trump. How does this work, and is it worthwhile?
-- Swing Low, Great Falls, Mont.
ANSWER: The idea is that responder can follow up with two spades to invite. Opener can pass with a minimum and no fit, or he can raise spades or bid two no-trump to show a maximum with two spades (and responder can now bid a second suit). The drawback is that responder can no longer bid two spades over two diamonds to show a weak hand with five spades and four hearts. I'll live with that.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Recently, I saw a top player pick up SPADES A-7-6-3, HEARTS 6, DIAMONDS 8-3, CLUBS A-Q-J-8-7-6. He opened one club and heard his partner respond one heart. After a one-spade overcall, he rebid two clubs. Over his left-hand opponent's two-spade raise, his partner cue-bid three spades. The opener bid three no-trump, which went two down with five clubs cold. What went wrong?
-- Big Fit, Muncie, Ind.
ANSWER: While there could be nine top tricks here, declarer is unlikely to have time to build extra winners. Three spades surely implied a club fit, (partner would have doubled with extras and no fit), so I think it is right to bid five clubs. Just because you have a spade stopper does not mean you have to play in no-trump.
(If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at bobbywolff@mindspring.com.)
